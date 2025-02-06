Luka Doncic could be just a few days away from suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season. The newly acquired superstar has been participating in five-on-five practice and might be in line to debut on Monday versus the Utah Jazz, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Doncic, who was stunningly sent to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis, among others, has not played since Christmas Day due to a calf injury. His durability and conditioning is reportedly a big reason why the Dallas Mavericks chose to move him instead of committing to a supermax contract extension this upcoming offseason. Lakers fans are thrilled to welcome in the 25-year-old Slovenian, though.

They cannot wait to see how Doncic and LeBron James mesh together on the court. If the former does play against the Jazz, Crypto.com Arena will be the site of a truly surreal moment. A scenario that was only a fantasy a week ago will become a reality in short order.

Lakers eager to add Luka Doncic into the fold

Los Angeles (29-19, fifth in West) will seemingly have to take care of business without Doncic for at least a couple of more games, though, as it collides with the visiting Golden State Warriors on Thursday and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. General manager Rob Pelinka parted with several contributors in order to land both Doncic and former Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

Shooting could be a concern in the coming weeks, but the Lakers are positioning themselves to make a genuine run at the Western Conference crown this season. Adding an offensive savant who played in the NBA Finals last year is a potential way to neutralize any limitations.

Luka Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 22 games for the Mavs during the 2024-25 campaign. He has the difficult task of shaking off injury rust and acclimating himself to a new team at the same time. But if all goes as the Lakers hope, the impending adversity will be worth it. ClutchPoints will keep you updated on his status.