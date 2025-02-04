Luka Doncic acknowledged that concerns about his conditioning during his time with the Dallas Mavericks serve as a “big motive” for him as he begins his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, the 25-year-old addressed past criticisms and emphasized his commitment to improving his physical fitness.

According to HoopsHype, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison factored conditioning concerns into the organization’s decision to part ways with Doncic.

“The biggest thing, when talking to people around the league, was the concern about Luka’s conditioning. As we all know, and as has been reported, he’s gotten up to 270 pounds,” HoopsHype reported. “The Dallas Mavericks were feeling like it could end up being a Joel Embiid-type situation.”

Luka Doncic aims to silence conditioning concerns as he leads Lakers' title pursuits

Doncic’s weight and fitness levels had been a topic of discussion throughout his tenure in Dallas, particularly during deep playoff runs. Despite these concerns, he remained one of the league’s most dominant offensive players, earning five All-NBA First Team selections, five All-Star appearances, and the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award.

In his final full season with the Mavericks, Doncic led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals, guiding Dallas past the Minnesota Timberwolves before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games. Throughout his tenure with the Mavericks, he earned five All-NBA First Team selections, five All-Star appearances, and the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year award. He also ranks second behind Michael Jordan in NBA playoff history for most points per game at 30.9.

This season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from three across in 22 games played.

Now with the Lakers, Doncic will look to prove that conditioning will not be a long-term issue as he steps into a leadership role alongside LeBron James. With the franchise’s championship expectations, his ability to maintain peak fitness will be a key storyline as Los Angeles pushes for another title.