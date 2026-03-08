The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up pace in the last few weeks, winning four of their last five games with their big-3 all finding form. While occasional defensive lapses still exist, the Lakers’ main men certainly look to be having fun even without LeBron James, as evidenced by Luka Doncic’s clip from the New York Knicks’ trip to the Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic and company started quickly, finishing the first quarter 31-23 in what has since proven to be a scratchy day for offenses. The Slovenian attracted a foul from former Dallas Mavericks teammate Jalen Brunson after driving inside, and could not help but laugh out immediately after, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Luka Doncic laughing at former teammate and friend Jalen Brunson after baiting him into a foul 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6QziGXF3c4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2026

James ended up missing his second game in a row due to a left elbow contusion. However, even in his absence, the Lakers looked comfortable offensively most of the night.

Doncic had a game-topping 35 points alongside eight rebounds and four assists. However, he went just 11-25 from the field and 5-16 from the three-point zone.

Austin Reaves had 25 points, five assists and four rebounds while DeAndre Ayton looked much more willing to be a defensive lynchpin, finishing with six points on 3-4 shooting alongside eight rebounds in 20 minutes. Luke Kennard provided cover from the bench, playing 27 minutes and returning with 12 points and two rebounds.

The Lakers were only slightly better from the field compared to the Knicks, who went 42.7% overall. However, they were comprehensively better from beyond the arc, converting 15 of their 44 three-pointers (34.1%), compared to the Knicks’ 8/34 mark from the three-point zone.

The win helps the now 38-25 Lakers maintain distance from the Phoenix Suns. They are now only half a game away from the Denver Nuggets, who are 5th with a 39-25 record.

For New York, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a team-high 25 points and a whopping 16 rebounds, going 8-17 from the field. Jalen Brunson followed closely with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds on 8-19 shooting.