For the second time in a matter of days, the South Bay Lakers beat the Santa Cruz Warriors convincingly, this time with a score of 113-104. This was the second of a back-to-back against the Warriors, with the first meeting on March 7 ending 131-110.

Bronny James sat out the first game but started the second, mounting 15 points, two assists and a rebound in 25 minutes. En route to that performance came a poster dunk in the second quarter that helped the Lakers increase their lead to 15 (62-47) with less than two minutes left in the second quarter, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Bronny received the ball at the edge of the three-point zone before running inside and thrashing it into the paint. Bronny has been impressive throughout in his G League stint, averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers entered this game off the back of an eight-game winning streak and are now 19-8 for the season. They trailed 25–24 after the first quarter, but erupted for 43 points in the second, taking a 67–52 halftime lead and never fully relinquishing control the rest of the night. South Bay finished shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.1% from three (18-of-46) while also winning the rebounding battle 48–52 on the glass.

They held on despite being outscored 25-14 in the fourth quarter and had five players scoring in double figures, while the team also generated 27 assists on 43 made field goals. The standout performance came from Adou Thiero, who delivered an ultra-efficient 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 5-of-5 from three, adding six rebounds and finishing with a +14 plus/minus.

Nick Smith Jr. added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, flirting with a triple-double, while Chris Mañon also scored 15 points off the bench and Anton Watson chipped in 10 points with three assists.

For Santa Cruz, Charles Bassey led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but the Warriors struggled from long range, shooting just 9-of-33 from three (27.3%), which prevented them from fully closing the gap after halftime.