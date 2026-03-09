A strategic defensive realignment is underway for the reigning Super Bowl champions as they prepare to defend their title in 2026. Following their championship victory, the Seattle Seahawks must confront the possibility of losing key players in a secondary that has been the backbone of Mike Macdonald’s defense. According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, the franchise is expected to target the cornerback position early in the upcoming draft, specifically looking at Tennessee standout Colton Hood with the 32nd overall pick.

Hood, a former all-state center fielder, possesses elite ball skills and the versatility needed to thrive in Macdonald’s system, especially as the team navigates a transition with several veteran contracts expiring.

Securing the continuity of that defensive unit remains a top priority for the front office. According to Jeremy Fowler on X, the Seahawks have officially reached an agreement to bring back cornerback Josh Jobe on a three-year, $24 million contract.

This $8 million per year investment ensures that Seattle maintains a physical presence on the outside, a move that has become even more critical following the departure of other key contributors.

By retaining Jobe, the organization provides a veteran anchor for the secondary, allowing the coaching staff to bridge the gap between their championship core and the influx of young talent expected through the draft.

This retention follows the significant loss of a versatile playmaker to a conference rival.

The Chicago Bears recently reached a deal with Super Bowl champion Coby Bryant, who spent the last four seasons as a key player in the Seattle secondary.

Bryant, who recorded seven interceptions over the last two seasons, joins a Chicago defense that led the league in forced turnovers last year.

While the Seahawks successfully kept Jobe, Bryant’s move to the Bears marks the end of an era for a player who played a crucial role in securing a Lombardi Trophy for Seattle.