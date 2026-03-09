There has been plenty of speculation that the New Orleans Saints could select Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but general manager Mickey Loomis is not interested in waiting for the chance to grab an impactful running back. He is taking action right away. Travis Etienne Jr. is going to The Crescent City after agreeing to a four-year, $52 million contract on Monday, thereby putting the future of the franchise's all-time rushing leader in serious doubt.

“Obviously, this really calls into the question the status of Alvin Kamara, who redid his contract,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said. “I think it's fair to say some have wondered whether or not he would walk away from the game at its height and end up sipping a Mai Tai on the beach, I believe is the way he described it.”

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Saints have signed RB Travis Etienne, a big-time FA. Plus, the #Titans are now adding WR Wan'Dale Robinson, a security blanket for Cam Ward. pic.twitter.com/tBiJtN7Tkt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Kamara has spent all nine years of his NFL career with the Saints, earning Pro Bowl honors from 2017-21 and becoming a Second-Team All-Pro on two occasions. The offense has undergone plenty of changes during this decade, but No. 41 has remained a constant. Long one of the best pass-catchers at his position and a dynamic ball-carrier, Kamara showed clear signs of decline during the 2025-26 campaign.

Article Continues Below

The 2017 third-rounder, who will turn 31 years old in July, averaged a measly 3.6 yards per rushing attempt and accumulated only 186 receiving yards in 11 games last season. Moreover, he has endured plenty of injury issues over the last few years. Etienne's arrival strongly indicates the end of the Alvin Kamara era in New Orleans. However, his departure seemed inevitable before this pending free agency acquisition.

The Saints amended Kamara's contract in a way that would give them more financial flexibility if they cut him. In the past, the Atlanta, Georgia native implied he would retire rather than play for another team. We may soon find out if he still feels that way.

Kamara has 12,198 scrimmage yards and 86 total touchdowns.