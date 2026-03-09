For the longest of time, Los Angeles Lakers fans were clamoring to see all three of their Big 3 on the court together. However, of late, a concerning trend has emerged, with multiple metrics suggesting that the Lakers are actually a better team when only Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic start, and LeBron James sits out.

That was also evident in the Lakers’ recent 110-97 win over the New York Knicks, prompting a response from none other than Brian Windhorst.

Brian Windhorst on the Lakers without LeBron: “When LeBron doesn’t play and Austin Reaves and Luka do, the Lakers are a better team… The numbers say when Luka and Reaves play together, the Lakers are a really good team” (Via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/wrtmEWsnAd — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 9, 2026

“When LeBron doesn’t play and Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic do, the Lakers are a better team. Now, JJ Redick might say to you, give me more time, we are getting better with that trio, and the numbers say that is true. However, the numbers say when Luka and Reaves play together, the Lakers are a really good team. They are better defensively, and they are better offensively. When all three of them play together, they are an average team,” Windhorst explained on ESPN, per a post on X by NBA Courtside.

James missed the game due to a left elbow contusion and arthritis in his left foot, but the Lakers delivered one of their most balanced performances of the season against a Knicks team that entered the game 41–24 with a top-three offense in the NBA. Los Angeles controlled the game from start to finish, never trailing and building a lead that reached 23 points at one point.

Statistically, the numbers are difficult to ignore. Los Angeles has a 9-2 record this season Doncic and Reaves play together without James. In 329 minutes together, Doncic and Reaves have produced a +16.9 net rating. By comparison, the numbers drop when James is paired with either star.

The LeBron–Reaves combination holds a -4.7 net rating in 194 minutes, while LeBron–Doncic sits at -3.5 across 498 minutes. Even when all three share the floor together, the group only produces a +1.5 net rating in 293 minutes, suggesting that the best solution for the Lakers remains starting the Reaves-Doncic duo.

This is despite the statistical output LeBron continues to generate. He is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and seven assists per game. However, fans will hope they can quickly figure out how to get the most out of their best players.