Running back JK Dobbins was putting together an impressive Denver Broncos debut before suffering a season-ending football injury. Denver was intriguing enough to give Dobbins another opportunity to shine.

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the running back, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. The financial terms of the agreement are not yet known.

In his first 10 games with the Broncos, Dobbins ran for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries. Averaging five yards per carry certainly caught Denver's eye. Once fully back from his foot injury, the Broncos will hope Dobbins can return to that kind of production.

Injuries have been the biggest red flag towards the running back over his five-year career. He has never appeared in more than 15 games, and that was back in his rookie season. But when on the field, Dobbins has turned 582 carries for 3,024 yards and 25 touchdowns over 47 games.

Now back in Denver, Dobbins will be rejoining a backfield that also features RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. Harvey, a second-round pick in 2025, should theoretically get a larger share of the rushing attack as he is entering his sophomore season. Still, the Broncos clearly feel that Dobbins can be a difference maker with the ball in his hands. However it shakes out, Denver will be looking to improve on their 16th place rushing finish in 2025, averaging 118.7 YPG.

The first order of business is ensuring that Dobbins is fully healthy. But once he makes his return to the field, the Broncos seem confident handing the ball off to him again.