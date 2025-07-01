Even though LeBron James exercised a $52.6 million player option to stay with the LA Lakers, rumors persist of a possible trade.

They stem from Rich Paul's recent comments that James would be open to a trade if the Lakers aren't up to championship caliber. However, Paul clarified, saying that no trade option is available.

Among those believing James will abandon ship for greener pastures is former Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson.

On Monday, Pinson took to X to speak it into existence.

“Bron leaving LA,” he posted.

Bron leaving LA — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) June 30, 2025

James will be entering his 23rd season in the NBA. He has been with the Lakers since 2020. Legacy-wise, James has won four NBA championships: two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), and one with the Lakers (2020).

James continues to defy the adage that superstar athletes typically decline in their early 40s by remaining at the top of their game. This past season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

Pinson has been in the league since 2018. That year, he was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Mavericks in 2021.

He has averaged 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 32% from the field. Pinson is currently playing with the Mets de Guaynabo of the Puerto Rican Basketball League.

Why are rumors of the LeBron James trade swirling?

Paul said that James wants to contend for another championship. This comes as speculation about his final season remains unresolved.

However, there is a no-trade clause in James' contract. His age, 40 years old, is a factor, plus the situation involving the Lakers roster status has trade rumors fuming.

Nevertheless, James' age could be a liability to any other team if a trade option was available. Among the teams highlighted as possible trade destinations include the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and the Cavaliers.