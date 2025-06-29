With an important offseason for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the superstar has made a decision regarding a player option in his contract. While the basketball world always talks about James and his possible retirement, ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the 40-year-old has exercised his $52.6 million player option for next season.

“Breaking: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Paul adds: LeBron ‘knows the Lakers are building for the future … but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.'”

As James' agent in Rich Paul would say via Charania, there is an understanding that the team is dealing with a balance of preparing for the future, while also competing for titles now. Obviously, with James and especially Luka Doncic leading the way, the team is looking to make a big splash in the 2025-26 season.

Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

LeBron James' contract decision with the Lakers is best at “this stage”

As the Lakers have been in rumors around who they want to add to the team along with James and Doncic, the star needed to opt in to his contract as his representation believes it was the best pathway for the four-time champion. Paul would tell ESPN that James is committed to wanting to “compete for a championship,” though cognisant and acknowledging that Los Angeles is “building for the future.”

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul said. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what's best for him.”

At any rate, James heads into his 23rd season in the NBA as the Lakers look to improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them third in the West before being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.