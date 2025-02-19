In a last-minute decision, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out of the All-Star Game, triggering harsh responses from NBA analysts and former players, including Patrick Beverley. James and Beverley were Lakers teammates in 2022-23, and Beverley took an interesting angle, defending LeBron on the topic of pulling out of this year's All-Star Game due to a sore ankle.

Beverley defended James on a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

“If he announces two weeks before he’s not playing, what do you think that does to the ratings? I don’t even think people turn on the television,” Beverley said. “That’s not to disrespect Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, or James Harden. You know those players from the OG’s who have huge followings and huge fan bases, but like LeBron James is LeBron James.”

Beverley believes not having James on the bill ahead of time would have hurt the NBA's rating for this year's All-Star Game.

“He’s a billion-dollar athlete for a reason. He’s 40 years old, he’s changed the game, he’s done a ton,” Beverley added. “If you hear LeBron James ain’t playing, I don’t give a f*** who is tuning in, your mindset instantly goes to I’m not watching that s***. I haven’t talked to him or anything, but in my mind, I took it as I’m going to save it all the way up to the last minute so we can keep the fans there, keep them engaged, keep the ratings high, keep people watching it.

An average of 4.7 million viewers tuned into Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, the second-least-watched game on record despite the debut of its new tournament-style format. It's second to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and the star-studded showcase averaged under six million for the past three.

Kendrick Perkins on Lakers LeBron James' All-Star Game decision

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had a much different take than Patrick Beverley on Lakers superstar LeBron James' decision to miss the All-Star Game. Perkins deemed James “selfish” for not playing.

Perkins discussed James' decision on ESPN's Get Up.

“He knew that he probably wasn’t going to play,” Perkins said. “How about giving people the heads up? You taking away from another guy that should have earned to be in the All-Stat game, a guy like Norman Powell, who is averaging 24 points a game.’

“Am I mad about ‘Bron not playing? No, I get it, he’s 40. But I’m mad about how he went about it. Also, put your damn uniform on,” Perkins concluded.

James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.