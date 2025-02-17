Kendrick Perkins is the newest member of the LeBron James, All-Star Game discussion. After James announced that he wouldn't play in the All-Star Game, the former NBA champion went off on the Lakers guard. Much similar to what Shannon Sharpe said on his podcast, Perkins was more direct.

He explained on Monday's edition of ESPN's Get Up his reasoning behind the criticism.

“He knew that he probably wasn’t going to play,” Perkins said. “How about giving people the heads up? You taking away from another guy that should have earned to be in the All-Stat game, a guy like Norman Powell, who is averaging 24 points a game.’

“Am I mad about ‘Bron not playing? No, I get it, he’s 40. But I’m mad about how he went about it. Also, put your damn uniform on.”

Guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo let the NBA know that he wouldn't be playing in the game due to an injury. It allowed Trae Young to be selected as an injury replacement. Funny enough, Perkins's comments about Powell are interesting because they line up with what Sharpe said.

Powell has led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 31-23 record and fifth in the Western Conference. He's been the top scorer on his team, and shooting 42% from three. Someone like that deserved to be in the game, in Perkins's eyes. Regardless, it didn't happen and he is letting James have it.

Kendrick Perkins wasn't pleased with LeBron James'All-Star Game move

Plenty of people weren't pleased with the decision. Numerous fans reacted to James missing the All-Star Game. Once that wave died down, plenty of media personalities and former players let their thoughts be heard. Although the Lakers star made his 21st appearance, someone like Powell could've relished in the opportunity.

However, it might not be the Clippers' guard's main concern. He wants to help his team win at whatever cost. Still, if a player is having a quality season, it should be recognized.

Finally, as Perkins mentioned, James did eclipse the 40-year-old mark in December. Still, not disclosing an injury before the All-Star Game is essentially an unwritten rule. Going back to Antetokounmpo, he made sure the league knew about his injury. Even someone like Anthony Davis let the league know as well.

Kyrie Irving was able to be his injury replacement. Someone could've been James' replacement, but no one will ever know. At the end of the day, it's a hypothetical situation but one that the NBA will hope to clear up in the following years.