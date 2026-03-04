Los Angeles Lakers new owner Mark Walter continues to make major changes to the organization's basketball and business operations department, and he made another addition to his new staff on Wednesday.

After hiring Lon Rosen as the Lakers' new President of Business Operations a few weeks back, Walter and the organization announced on Wednesday that Michael Spetner had been named the new Chief Strategy & Growth Officer.

Spetner has spent the last decade of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently holding the title of the organization's Vice President of Business Strategy & Analytics. Working with Walter for the Dodgers, Spetner was instrumental in the franchise's commercial opportunities, implementing new business models for rightsholders and modernizing the fan ecosystem.

In this newly created role with the Lakers, Spetner will lead the organization's long-term business strategy to drive value and identify opportunities for international growth.

“As we look to redefine what's possible across the sports landscape for fans and partners, we will build on the Lakers legacy and orient toward the future to consider what's next,” Rosen said in the team's press release. “Michael's leadership will help us optimize our business to ensure long-term value.”

This role, handcrafted for Spetner, appears to be a continuation of what he was doing with the Dodgers, as he worked a lot with international engagement and led LA's efforts launch a Japan-based fan club. He was also key in helping create an immersive museum-style exhibit in Tokyo to celebrate the Dodgers' history and global appeal.

The Lakers announced their hiring of Spetner exactly one week after adding former NCAA champion and Virginia basketball head coach Tony Bennett as the organization's new NBA Draft Advisor.

In this role, Bennett will hold a key role alongside executive Rob Pelinka in the Lakers' decisions both during and before the draft, aiding in player evaluations, scouting, and final decisions as to who the organization should select.

As far as Pelinka's role with the team moving forward, Walter and Rosen have made it clear they intend on making no changes to the executive's status and ability to usher in a new era of success for the Lakers.

“I just run the business side, Rob's empowered to do what he does,” Rosen said, via ESPN. “Look, I have a really good relationship with Rob. I've known Rob Pelinka from when he was representing Kobe [Bryant]. I met him many, many years ago.”

Since purchasing the Lakers from Jeanie Buss and her family, Walter has continued to set this historic organization up for success by making key decisions on the business side of basketball. Spetner is just the latest name to join this newly revamped staff, one with plenty of faces who have turned the Dodgers into the marquee powerhouse of the MLB.

Walter's goal is to do the same with the Lakers in the NBA.