The full WWE 2K26 Roster has been revealed, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K26 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.
WWE 2K26 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers
The Show Never Stops! 😎 #WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/bdoEeuSF3e
— #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) March 6, 2026
According to the developers, the following Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are in/coming to WWE 2K26:.
Playable Wrestlers
- Abyss
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Aleister Black
- Alex Shelley
- Alexa Bliss
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Big Poppa Pump
- Billy Graham
- Billy Gunn
- Blake Monroe
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Bull Nakano
- Cactus Jack
- Candice LeRae
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chad Gable
- Channing Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chris Sabin
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
- Cruz Del Toro
- D-Von Dudley
- D’Lo Brown
- Damian Priest
- Demon Finn Balor
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- El Grande Americano
- El Hijo del Vikingo – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erick Rowan
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Finn Bálor
- Flammer – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Giulia
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Haku
- Hank Walker
- Hollywood Hogan
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Izzi Dame
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jamal
- Jazmyn Nyx
- JBL
- JC Mateo
- JD McDonagh
- Je'Von Evans
- Jean Paul Levesque
- Jesse Ventura
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Gacy
- Joe Hendry
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Jordynne Grace
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Junkyard Dog
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria
- Mankind
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Iguana – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Mr. Perfect
- Myles Borne
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- New Jack
- Nia Jax
- Nick Aldis
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Original El Grande Americano
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Paul Orndorff
- Penta
- Pete Dunne
- Piper Niven
- Psycho Clown – Ringside Pass Season 1
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Réy Fenix
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky Saints
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Road Dogg
- Rob Van Dam
- Rocky Maivia
- Roddy Piper
- Roman Reigns
- Rosey
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Sandman
- Santos Escobar
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sid Justice
- Sika
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie Vaquer
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Talla Tonga
- Tama
- Tama Tonga
- Tank Ledger
- Tatum Paxley
- Tavion Heights
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Khali
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tito Santana
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Victoria
- Wade Barrett
- Wendy Choo
- William Regal
- Wren Sinclair
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
- Yoshiki Inamura
- Zaria
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
Overall, the following Managers & Non-Combatants will appear in WWE 2K26:
- Adrian Butler (Referee)
- Alicia Taylor (Ring Announcer)
- Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
- Ava (Manager)
- Bobby Heenan (Manager)
- Booker T (Announcer)
- Brother Love (Manager)
- Byron Saxton (Announcer)
- Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
- Cathy Kelley (Announcer)
- Chad Patton (Referee)
- Charles Robinson (Referee)
- Chip Danning (Referee)
- Corey Graves (Announcer)
- Dallas Irvin (Referee)
- Dan Engler (Referee)
- Danilo Anfibio (Referee)
- Daphanie LaShaunn (Referee)
- Derek Sanders (Referee)
- Eddie Orengo (Referee)
- Felix Hernandez (Referee)
- Gary Wilson (Referee)
- Jason Ayers (Referee)
- Jeremy Macus (Referee)
- Jessika Carr (Referee)
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
- Joey Gonzalez (Referee)
- John Cone (Referee)
- Michael Cole (Announcer)
- Mike Rome (Ring Announcer)
- Miss Elizabeth (Manager)
- Mr. Fuji (Manager)
- Paul Bearer (Manager)
- Paul Heyman (Manager)
- Rod Zapata (Referee)
- Ryan Tran (Referee)
- Shawn Bennett (Referee)
- Teddy Long (Manager)
- Victoria D’Ericco (Referee)
- Wade Barrett (Announcer)
WWE 2K26 will also feature various DLC Wrestlers, who will release across six seasons worth of Ringside Passes.
-
- WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 – March 6th 2025 (Early Access Launch)
- Psycho Clown
- El Hijo de Vikingo
- Flammer
- Mr. Iguana
- Season 2 – April (Before WrestleMania 42)
- Ax
- Crush
- Smash
- Kelly Kelly
- WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 DLC Wrestlers – June 2026
- Brian Pillman
- La Parka
- Matt Cardona
- Torrie Wilson
- Season 4 – July 2026
- Jelly Roll
- Jeff Hardy
- Matt Hardy
- Lady Shani
- 2K26 Season 5 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestlers – September 2026
- Brie Bella
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Pagano
- TBA
- WWE 2K26 Season 6 DLC Wrestlers
- Octagon Jr.
- Typhoon
- Earthquake
- TBA
- WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 – March 6th 2025 (Early Access Launch)
Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K26. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.
As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K25 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K26 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K26 roster.
Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info