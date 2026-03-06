The full WWE 2K26 Roster has been revealed, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K26 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.

WWE 2K26 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers

According to the developers, the following Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are in/coming to WWE 2K26:.

Playable Wrestlers

  1. Abyss
  2. Adam Pearce
  3. Afa
  4. AJ Lee
  5. AJ Styles
  6. Akira Tozawa
  7. Alba Fyre
  8. Aleister Black
  9. Alex Shelley
  10. Alexa Bliss
  11. Alundra Blayze
  12. Andre Chase
  13. Andre The Giant
  14. Angel
  15. Angelo Dawkins
  16. Apollo Crews
  17. Asuka
  18. Austin Theory
  19. Axiom
  20. B-Fab
  21. Batista
  22. Bayley
  23. Becky Lynch
  24. Berto
  25. Bianca Belair
  26. Big E
  27. Big Poppa Pump
  28. Billy Graham
  29. Billy Gunn
  30. Blake Monroe
  31. Boogeyman
  32. Booker T
  33. Bray Wyatt
  34. Bret Hart
  35. British Bulldog
  36. Brock Lesnar
  37. Bron Breakker
  38. Bronson Reed
  39. Brooks Jensen
  40. Brutus Creed
  41. Bubba Ray Dudley
  42. Bull Nakano
  43. Cactus Jack
  44. Candice LeRae
  45. Carmelo Hayes
  46. Chad Gable
  47. Channing Lorenzo
  48. Charlie Dempsey
  49. Charlotte Flair
  50. Chelsea Green
  51. Chris Sabin
  52. Chyna
  53. CM Punk
  54. “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
  55. Cruz Del Toro
  56. D-Von Dudley
  57. D’Lo Brown
  58. Damian Priest
  59. Demon Finn Balor
  60. Dexter Lumis
  61. Diamond Dallas Page
  62. Diesel
  63. Doink The Clown
  64. Dominik Mysterio
  65. Dragon Lee
  66. Drew McIntyre
  67. Dude Love
  68. Dusty Rhodes
  69. Eddie Guerrero
  70. El Grande Americano
  71. El Hijo del Vikingo – Ringside Pass Season 1
  72. Elton Prince
  73. Eric Bischoff
  74. Erick Rowan
  75. Erik
  76. Ethan Page
  77. Eve Torres
  78. Faarooq
  79. Fallon Henley
  80. Finn Bálor
  81. Flammer – Ringside Pass Season 1
  82. Giulia
  83. Goldberg
  84. Grayson Waller
  85. Gunther
  86. Haku
  87. Hank Walker
  88. Hollywood Hogan
  89. Honky Tonk Man
  90. Hulk Hogan
  91. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
  92. Ilja Dragunov
  93. Ivar
  94. Ivy Nile
  95. Iyo Sky
  96. Izzi Dame
  97. Jacob Fatu
  98. Jacy Jayne
  99. Jade Cargill
  100. Jaida Parker
  101. Jamal
  102. Jazmyn Nyx
  103. JBL
  104. JC Mateo
  105. JD McDonagh
  106. Je'Von Evans
  107. Jean Paul Levesque
  108. Jesse Ventura
  109. Jey Uso
  110. Jim Neidhart
  111. Jimmy Uso
  112. Joaquin Wilde
  113. Joe Gacy
  114. Joe Hendry
  115. John Cena
  116. Johnny Gargano
  117. Jordynne Grace
  118. Josh Briggs
  119. Julius Creed
  120. Junkyard Dog
  121. Kairi Sane
  122. Kane
  123. Karmen Petrovic
  124. Kelani Jordan
  125. Ken Shamrock
  126. Kevin Nash
  127. Kevin Owens
  128. Kiana James
  129. Kit Wilson
  130. Kofi Kingston
  131. Kurt Angle
  132. LA Knight
  133. Lash Legend
  134. Lex Luger
  135. Lexis King
  136. Lita
  137. Liv Morgan
  138. Logan Paul
  139. Lola Vice
  140. Ludwig Kaiser
  141. Lyra Valkyria
  142. Mankind
  143. Mark Henry
  144. Maryse
  145. Maxxine Dupri
  146. Michelle McCool
  147. Michin
  148. Molly Holly
  149. Montez Ford
  150. Mosh
  151. Mr. Iguana – Ringside Pass Season 1
  152. Mr. Perfect
  153. Myles Borne
  154. Naomi
  155. Natalya
  156. Nathan Frazer
  157. New Jack
  158. Nia Jax
  159. Nick Aldis
  160. Nikki Bella
  161. Nikki Cross
  162. Nikkita Lyons
  163. Noam Dar
  164. Oba Femi
  165. Omos
  166. Original El Grande Americano
  167. Otis
  168. Pat McAfee
  169. Paul Orndorff
  170. Penta
  171. Pete Dunne
  172. Piper Niven
  173. Psycho Clown – Ringside Pass Season 1
  174. R-Truth
  175. Randy Orton
  176. Randy Savage
  177. Raquel Rodriguez
  178. Razor Ramon
  179. Réy Fenix
  180. Rey Mysterio
  181. Rhea Ripley
  182. Rick Rude
  183. Rick Steiner
  184. Ricky Saints
  185. Ridge Holland
  186. Rikishi
  187. Road Dogg
  188. Rob Van Dam
  189. Rocky Maivia
  190. Roddy Piper
  191. Roman Reigns
  192. Rosey
  193. Roxanne Perez
  194. Rusev
  195. Sami Zayn
  196. Sandman
  197. Santos Escobar
  198. Scott Hall
  199. Scott Steiner
  200. Sensational Sherri
  201. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  202. Shawn Michaels
  203. Shawn Spears
  204. Sheamus
  205. Shinsuke Nakamura
  206. Sid Justice
  207. Sika
  208. Sol Ruca
  209. Solo Sikoa
  210. Stacy Keibler
  211. Stephanie McMahon
  212. Stephanie Vaquer
  213. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  214. Syxx
  215. Talla Tonga
  216. Tama
  217. Tama Tonga
  218. Tank Ledger
  219. Tatum Paxley
  220. Tavion Heights
  221. Terry Funk
  222. The Fiend
  223. The Great Khali
  224. The Great Muta
  225. The Hurricane
  226. The Iron Sheik
  227. The Miz
  228. The Rock
  229. Thea Hail
  230. Thrasher
  231. Tiffany Stratton
  232. Tito Santana
  233. Tommaso Ciampa
  234. Tonga Loa
  235. Tony D'Angelo
  236. Trick Williams
  237. Triple H
  238. Trish Stratus
  239. Tyler Bate
  240. Tyler Breeze
  241. Ultimate Warrior
  242. Umaga
  243. Uncle Howdy
  244. Undertaker
  245. Vader
  246. Victoria
  247. Wade Barrett
  248. Wendy Choo
  249. William Regal
  250. Wren Sinclair
  251. X-Pac
  252. Xavier Woods
  253. Yokozuna
  254. Yoshiki Inamura
  255. Zaria
  256. Zelina Vega
  257. Zoey Stark
All Managers & Non-Combatants in WWE 2K26

Overall, the following Managers & Non-Combatants will appear in WWE 2K26:

  1. Adrian Butler (Referee)
  2. Alicia Taylor (Ring Announcer)
  3. Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
  4. Ava (Manager)
  5. Bobby Heenan (Manager)
  6. Booker T (Announcer)
  7. Brother Love (Manager)
  8. Byron Saxton (Announcer)
  9. Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
  10. Cathy Kelley (Announcer)
  11. Chad Patton (Referee)
  12. Charles Robinson (Referee)
  13. Chip Danning (Referee)
  14. Corey Graves (Announcer)
  15. Dallas Irvin (Referee)
  16. Dan Engler (Referee)
  17. Danilo Anfibio (Referee)
  18. Daphanie LaShaunn (Referee)
  19. Derek Sanders (Referee)
  20. Eddie Orengo (Referee)
  21. Felix Hernandez (Referee)
  22. Gary Wilson (Referee)
  23. Jason Ayers (Referee)
  24. Jeremy Macus (Referee)
  25. Jessika Carr (Referee)
  26. Jimmy Hart (Manager)
  27. Joey Gonzalez (Referee)
  28. John Cone (Referee)
  29. Michael Cole (Announcer)
  30. Mike Rome (Ring Announcer)
  31. Miss Elizabeth (Manager)
  32. Mr. Fuji (Manager)
  33. Paul Bearer (Manager)
  34. Paul Heyman (Manager)
  35. Rod Zapata (Referee)
  36. Ryan Tran (Referee)
  37. Shawn Bennett (Referee)
  38. Teddy Long (Manager)
  39. Victoria D’Ericco (Referee)
  40. Wade Barrett (Announcer)
WWE 2K26 will also feature various DLC Wrestlers, who will release across six seasons worth of Ringside Passes.

    • WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 – March 6th 2025 (Early Access Launch)
      1.  Psycho Clown
      2. El Hijo de Vikingo
      3. Flammer
      4. Mr. Iguana
    • Season 2 – April (Before WrestleMania 42)
      1. Ax
      2. Crush
      3. Smash
      4. Kelly Kelly
    • WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 DLC Wrestlers – June 2026
      1. Brian Pillman
      2. La Parka
      3. Matt Cardona
      4. Torrie Wilson
    • Season 4 – July 2026
      1. Jelly Roll
      2. Jeff Hardy
      3. Matt Hardy
      4. Lady Shani
    • 2K26 Season 5 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestlers – September 2026
      1. Brie Bella
      2. Bam Bam Bigelow
      3. Pagano
      4. TBA
    • WWE 2K26 Season 6 DLC Wrestlers
      1. Octagon Jr.
      2. Typhoon
      3. Earthquake
      4. TBA

Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K26. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.

As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K25 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K26 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K26 roster.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info