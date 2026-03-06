The full WWE 2K26 Roster has been revealed, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K26 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.

WWE 2K26 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers

According to the developers, the following Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are in/coming to WWE 2K26:.

Playable Wrestlers

Abyss Adam Pearce Afa AJ Lee AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Aleister Black Alex Shelley Alexa Bliss Alundra Blayze Andre Chase Andre The Giant Angel Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory Axiom B-Fab Batista Bayley Becky Lynch Berto Bianca Belair Big E Big Poppa Pump Billy Graham Billy Gunn Blake Monroe Boogeyman Booker T Bray Wyatt Bret Hart British Bulldog Brock Lesnar Bron Breakker Bronson Reed Brooks Jensen Brutus Creed Bubba Ray Dudley Bull Nakano Cactus Jack Candice LeRae Carmelo Hayes Chad Gable Channing Lorenzo Charlie Dempsey Charlotte Flair Chelsea Green Chris Sabin Chyna CM Punk “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes Cruz Del Toro D-Von Dudley D’Lo Brown Damian Priest Demon Finn Balor Dexter Lumis Diamond Dallas Page Diesel Doink The Clown Dominik Mysterio Dragon Lee Drew McIntyre Dude Love Dusty Rhodes Eddie Guerrero El Grande Americano El Hijo del Vikingo – Ringside Pass Season 1 Elton Prince Eric Bischoff Erick Rowan Erik Ethan Page Eve Torres Faarooq Fallon Henley Finn Bálor Flammer – Ringside Pass Season 1 Giulia Goldberg Grayson Waller Gunther Haku Hank Walker Hollywood Hogan Honky Tonk Man Hulk Hogan Hunter Hearst Helmsley Ilja Dragunov Ivar Ivy Nile Iyo Sky Izzi Dame Jacob Fatu Jacy Jayne Jade Cargill Jaida Parker Jamal Jazmyn Nyx JBL JC Mateo JD McDonagh Je'Von Evans Jean Paul Levesque Jesse Ventura Jey Uso Jim Neidhart Jimmy Uso Joaquin Wilde Joe Gacy Joe Hendry John Cena Johnny Gargano Jordynne Grace Josh Briggs Julius Creed Junkyard Dog Kairi Sane Kane Karmen Petrovic Kelani Jordan Ken Shamrock Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kiana James Kit Wilson Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight Lash Legend Lex Luger Lexis King Lita Liv Morgan Logan Paul Lola Vice Ludwig Kaiser Lyra Valkyria Mankind Mark Henry Maryse Maxxine Dupri Michelle McCool Michin Molly Holly Montez Ford Mosh Mr. Iguana – Ringside Pass Season 1 Mr. Perfect Myles Borne Naomi Natalya Nathan Frazer New Jack Nia Jax Nick Aldis Nikki Bella Nikki Cross Nikkita Lyons Noam Dar Oba Femi Omos Original El Grande Americano Otis Pat McAfee Paul Orndorff Penta Pete Dunne Piper Niven Psycho Clown – Ringside Pass Season 1 R-Truth Randy Orton Randy Savage Raquel Rodriguez Razor Ramon Réy Fenix Rey Mysterio Rhea Ripley Rick Rude Rick Steiner Ricky Saints Ridge Holland Rikishi Road Dogg Rob Van Dam Rocky Maivia Roddy Piper Roman Reigns Rosey Roxanne Perez Rusev Sami Zayn Sandman Santos Escobar Scott Hall Scott Steiner Sensational Sherri Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shawn Michaels Shawn Spears Sheamus Shinsuke Nakamura Sid Justice Sika Sol Ruca Solo Sikoa Stacy Keibler Stephanie McMahon Stephanie Vaquer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Syxx Talla Tonga Tama Tama Tonga Tank Ledger Tatum Paxley Tavion Heights Terry Funk The Fiend The Great Khali The Great Muta The Hurricane The Iron Sheik The Miz The Rock Thea Hail Thrasher Tiffany Stratton Tito Santana Tommaso Ciampa Tonga Loa Tony D'Angelo Trick Williams Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Tyler Breeze Ultimate Warrior Umaga Uncle Howdy Undertaker Vader Victoria Wade Barrett Wendy Choo William Regal Wren Sinclair X-Pac Xavier Woods Yokozuna Yoshiki Inamura Zaria Zelina Vega Zoey Stark All Managers & Non-Combatants in WWE 2K26 Overall, the following Managers & Non-Combatants will appear in WWE 2K26: Adrian Butler (Referee) Alicia Taylor (Ring Announcer) Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager) Ava (Manager) Bobby Heenan (Manager) Booker T (Announcer) Brother Love (Manager) Byron Saxton (Announcer) Captain Lou Albano (Manager) Cathy Kelley (Announcer) Chad Patton (Referee) Charles Robinson (Referee) Chip Danning (Referee) Corey Graves (Announcer) Dallas Irvin (Referee) Dan Engler (Referee) Danilo Anfibio (Referee) Daphanie LaShaunn (Referee) Derek Sanders (Referee) Eddie Orengo (Referee) Felix Hernandez (Referee) Gary Wilson (Referee) Jason Ayers (Referee) Jeremy Macus (Referee) Jessika Carr (Referee) Jimmy Hart (Manager) Joey Gonzalez (Referee) John Cone (Referee) Michael Cole (Announcer) Mike Rome (Ring Announcer) Miss Elizabeth (Manager) Mr. Fuji (Manager) Paul Bearer (Manager) Paul Heyman (Manager) Rod Zapata (Referee) Ryan Tran (Referee) Shawn Bennett (Referee) Teddy Long (Manager) Victoria D’Ericco (Referee) Wade Barrett (Announcer)

Article Continues Below

WWE 2K26 will also feature various DLC Wrestlers, who will release across six seasons worth of Ringside Passes.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 – March 6th 2025 (Early Access Launch) Psycho Clown El Hijo de Vikingo Flammer Mr. Iguana Season 2 – April (Before WrestleMania 42) Ax Crush Smash Kelly Kelly WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 DLC Wrestlers – June 2026 Brian Pillman La Parka Matt Cardona Torrie Wilson Season 4 – July 2026 Jelly Roll Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy Lady Shani 2K26 Season 5 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestlers – September 2026 Brie Bella Bam Bam Bigelow Pagano TBA WWE 2K26 Season 6 DLC Wrestlers Octagon Jr. Typhoon Earthquake TBA



Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K26. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.

As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K25 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K26 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K26 roster.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info