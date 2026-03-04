The Los Angeles Lakers won their third straight game on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-101. A victory that was reminiscent of how the Lakers started the season when they had to come from behind.

The Lakers outscored the Pelicans 34-23 in the fourth quarter. In the process, they managed to achieve something not seen since 2009. They had seven blocks in the fourth quarter.

When asked about it, LeBron James turned the tables on the reporter after being asked if the Lakers made strides in that realm, per Spectrum SportsNet.

“Have we?” James asked. “Think so.”

LeBron James (21 PTS on 8/12 FG, 7 REB, 7 AST) speaks with @RealAClifton and the media following the #Lakers third straight win. pic.twitter.com/jExD46fFMB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 4, 2026

James finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. As a result, Los Angeles is now 37-24 and remains 6th in the Western Conference standings.

James is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

It also wasn't the first perplexing question after the game. Luka Doncic was asked whether the star players, including James and Austin Reeves, have a rhythm going. Doncic was not having it when he responded: “Are you guys gonna ask me this question every night?”

Doncic finished the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

In 2009, Los Angeles won their first NBA championship since 2022, defeating the Orlando Magic in five games.

On Thursday, Los Angeles will hit the road to play against the Denver Nuggets. Then, they will have five straight home games beginning on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Afterwards, they will play against the New York Knicks (Mar. 8), Minnesota Timberwolves (Mar. 10), Chicago Bulls (Mar. 12), and the Nuggets (Mar. 14).