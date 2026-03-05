The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, hoping to build on a three-game winning streak. The Nuggets come into this game off the back of an easy win over the struggling Utah Jazz but still have a few injury concerns, including Aaron Gordon.

He is on the injury report alongside Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, with all three players listed as out on the official injury report. Gordon is dealing with a right hamstring strain, with the Nuggets also missing Curtis Jones, who is on G League assignment.

Cameron Johnson is listed as questionable, although Gordon himself is nearing a return and is expected to play a part in the Nuggets’ game against the New York Knicks, per Brett Seigel of the ClutchPoints.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Aaron Gordon injury status vs. Lakers

Gordon is confirmed to be out for this matchup. He has been sidelined since January 23 with the right hamstring strain and will miss the crucial matchup.

The Nuggets (38-24) currently hold a narrow half-game lead over the Lakers (37-24) in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers come into Ball Arena riding a three-game winning streak and will look to exploit a Denver defense that has slipped to 21st in the league without the likes of Gordon and Watson.

Offensively, this game is poised to be a shootout, reflected by a massive over/under of 240.5. Denver boasts the NBA's highest-scoring offense, averaging 120.5 points per game. They are anchored by Nikola Jokic, who leads the league in both rebounds (12.6) and assists (10.3) while pouring in 28.7 points per night, and Jamal Murray, who is fresh off a 45-point masterclass against Utah.

However, the Lakers present a monumental challenge. They are 3-1 against Denver in the Doncic era, including a 115-107 victory on January 20.

LeBron James and company are also relatively healthy and do not have any player listed as out due to injury on the official injury report. The Lakers' skid before their current winning run had left them struggling near the top half of the Western Conference table, and a win against Denver will prove crucial as they look to recover.

Article Continues Below

Nuggets injury report

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain): Out

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain): Out

Spencer Jones (Right Shoulder Strain): Out

Curtis Jones (G League – Two-Way): Out

Cameron Johnson (Right Ankle Inflammation): Questionable

Lakers injury report

Maxi Kleber (Back Soreness): Questionable