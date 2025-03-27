As the feud between Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith has been a viral talking point, the sports world has given a myriad of opinions. With the Lakers star James going on The Pat McAfee Show to comment on the issue, Smith's counterpart on “First Take” Shannon Sharpe would give his advice on what the media personality should do next.

This would start when James approached Smith about the way he has been covering his son, Bronny James, saying that it got more personal and wasn't focused on the game of basketball. Sharpe would be on his show “Nightcap” with Chad Johnson and give the simple advice that Smith “just needs to let it go.”

“Look I see both sides of the equation but Stephen A. just needs to let it go,” Sharpe said. “He needs to just let it go and now you’re like well if he would’ve hit him. I don’t think LeBron was coming to hit you. LeBron was coming to tell you bro just stop talking about my son. Because you said as a father, and now you’re making it personal. You’re making it personal because this is how LeBron I think took it. You’re making it seem like I’m not a good father. That I’m not putting my son in a position to be successful and so you’re pushing this. So LeBron took it a certain way.”

“I get it, that’s LeBron James. He’s the biggest name in Pro North American sports,” Sharpe continued. “When you mention his name good bad or indifferent people want to click and hear what you have to say about him, but the one thing I know about this guy, and I know him a little bit, I don’t know him as well as a lot of people do, that man loves his family. He’s going to protect his family now.”

Lakers' LeBron James on how Stephen A. Smith “missed the whole point”

As others have spoken about James' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he would say that Smith has been on a “Taylor Swift tour run” of media appearances speaking about the encounter. He would also say that Smith “missed the whole point” of the interaction which as said before.

“And another, he completely like, missed the whole point. The whole point,” James said. “Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize or to be in a position to, okay, if a guy's not performing. That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players.”

James and the Lakers are at 44-28 which puts them fourth in the West before facing the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.