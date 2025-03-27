Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III sparked intrigue with a cryptic message about LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. During the interview, the four-time NBA champion delved into various subjects, including the Luka Doncic trade, his clash with Stephen A. Smith, and his connection with Michael Jordan.

Not long after the interview aired, Griffin took to social media with a vague reaction. “LeBron James out here playing chess,” he posted on X(formerly Twitter).

Griffin III later clarified his initial message, highlighting what resonated with him most from James' interview. “Sensational interview. Spoke freely. Cleared some things up. Promotes the return of his podcast. Claps back at Stephen A. Smith on his terms I mean Lebron didn’t have to do this interview, but he definitely won some people over with it,” the sports analyst followed up.

LeBron James appearing in the Pat McAfee show

James took a different approach during his appearance with McAfee, openly discussing various subjects, including his recent clash with Stephen A. Smith.

“He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now,” said the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

The tension between James and Smith began after Smith's remarks about James' son, Bronny. Smith initially stated that Bronny should start his rookie year in the G League, arguing he wasn’t ready for NBA competition. On the Jan. 29 episode of First Take, he even suggested that Bronny's NBA opportunity was solely due to his father’s influence. LeBron didn’t take those comments lightly, confronting Smith during a game timeout just a week later.

To James' credit, Smith has been upfront about their dispute. During a recent appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, Smith didn’t hold back, calling James “weak” for how he handled the situation. He recalled the exchange, saying, “I turn around and [LeBron]’s right here in my face and says, ‘Yo, you gotta stop talking (expletive) about my son [Bronny]. You gotta stop (expletive) with my son. That’s my son, that’s my son!’”

Smith also claimed he suggested they discuss the matter after the game, but James declined.

LeBron James feud with Stephen A. Smith

James also pointed out that their ongoing feud has worked in Smith’s favor. “He’s gonna be smiling from ear to ear when he hears me talking about him,” James said. “I know he’s gonna be happy as hell.”

Smith later clarified that his initial comments about Bronny’s NBA readiness were never solely about Bronny but were more about LeBron. He argued that LeBron’s determination to play alongside his son and his confidence in Bronny’s ability had put the young prospect under intense media scrutiny. Smith maintained that Bronny is “not ready for the NBA yet” but acknowledged that “based on what we've seen recently, (Bronny) could be (ready) soon.”

He also pointed out that there’s nothing unusual about a second-round pick having to prove themselves before earning a spot at the highest level.

During his appearance, James also revealed that his “Mind the Game” podcast was returning, this time with Steve Nash taking over as co-host in place of Lakers head coach JJ Redick.