After securing a top three seed in the Western Conference, there was strong belief that the Los Angeles Lakers could make a deep playoff run. However, those beliefs were quickly dashed as the Lakers were thoroughly outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. With the offseason now on the horizon, the Lakers will likely turn to trade targets to try and improve the roster.

During a postgame media availability session, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear the roster needs the team has going into the offseason. The big item of business the Lakers first need to clear up is LeBron James’ contract situation. Following the Lakers’ playoff exit, James was non-committal in terms of what his career plans are after this season.

But assuming James does end up re-signing, that would leave the Lakers with little free agent options available. There are a few relatively inexpensive options the Lakers could realistically acquire on the free agent market, but trade targets are likely going to be their major source of roster improvement.

Here’s a look at some of the the early options the Lakers might target in offseason trades

Lakers trade for Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton is a name that’s been linked to the Lakers since this past seasons’ trade deadline, and it stands to reason that he might be available this offseason. The Nets are currently in a rebuild, and one of the reasons why they failed to secure a high draft pick was due to not unloading enough of their higher-priced veterans.

Claxton is coming off the first of a four-year contract he signed with the Nets last offseason. He was reportedly available at the deadline, and there’s not much reason to suggest that, that wouldn’t still be the case in the offseason. Claxton’s rim-running and defense are exactly what the Lakers need.

This past season, Claxton appeared in 70 games at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. He shot 56.3 percent from the field. Claxton would come in and slot right away as the Lakers’ starting center.

In terms of what it might take to trade for him, the Lakers probably would have to put together a package of expiring contacts such as Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and/or Maxi Kleber, and then also including one of their future first round picks.

Lakers trade for Cam Johnson

While the Lakers’ most pressing need is obviously a starting caliber center, that’s not their only area of weakness. Another wing player with size who is consistent on both ends of the court is another roster need for the Lakers this offseason. Cam Johnson, another Net, is a name that popped up during the trade deadline. The Nets ultimately held on to him, but he would conceivably be available again.

The Lakers probably don’t have the assets or salary to make this a potential blockbuster involving both Claxton and Johnson. So it’s an either/or proposal. The Lakers could potentially swing a deal for another starting caliber center from a different team. So for all intents and purposes we’ll assume this potential deal is Johnson only with Claxton off the table.

Johnson would provide the Lakers with great size on the wing, consistent three-point shooting and tough defense on the perimeter. This past year was a breakout for him, averaging a career-best 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line.

A potential Johnson package would probably similar to Claxton in that it would take a combination of the Lakers’ expiring contracts along with picks, one of which would need to be a future first round pick.

Lakers trade for Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler is a name that’s been seemingly linked to the Lakers going back to last offseason. But there hasn’t been any real indication that the Utah Jazz are inclined to trade him. Kessler is still young and developing and could essentially be a big part of the Jazz future.

Kessler’s skills would fit right in with the Lakers lineup. He’s a lob threat, something that’s a necessity playing alongside Luka Doncic. This past season, he appeared in 58 games at just about 30 minutes per game. He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocked shots while shooting 66.3 percent from the field.

Kessler would be one of the absolute best options on the trade market if he is indeed available. But that might not be the case. As mentioned, there’s no indication the Jazz actually want to trade Kessler, let alone to the Lakers, and if they ever moved him it would take a phenomenally good offer, as per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

But in the spirit of speculation, a potential package would likely need to include multiple first round picks as well as perhaps parting with Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, or both. In other words, more than just expiring contracts.

Lakers trade for Robert Williams III

One potential trade target for the Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams III, is a little more under the radar but for good reason. Williams hasn’t exactly been the model for durability the past couple of seasons. Knee issues have limited him to a total of 61 games across the last three seasons. The last game he played this season was back in February.

But if, and that’s a big if, he’s healthy, he can be a phenomenal pickup for the Lakers. What it ultimately comes down to is how much risk they’re really to take. And after seeing what happened with the rescinded Mark Williams trade, it’s hard to envision the Lakers going through with a similar situation. Especially considering Williams is the better player.

Williams’ last relatively healthy season was in 2021-22 when he suited up in 61 games for the Boston Celtics. He averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots while being named to the All-Defensive Second Team. That’s the player the Lakers would need to be getting in a trade.

Because of his injury history, it’s not likely that would take a massive offer to acquire him, should the Blazers look to move him. Perhaps expiring contracts and at least a first round pick.