The Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end, Terrance Ferguson, is set to make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the update on Thursday, noting that Ferguson will finally see game action following his absence from the Rams’ first two preseason contests and portions of training camp.

The Rams selected Ferguson with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading down 20 spots with the Atlanta Falcons. Widely considered one of the most athletic tight ends in this year’s class, Ferguson impressed during the NFL Combine, showcasing his potential as a dynamic pass-catching threat. His addition strengthens an already deep tight end room featuring Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen.

While Ferguson’s role on Saturday remains limited, the game provides him with his first opportunity to transition his collegiate success to the professional level. At the University of Oregon, Ferguson steadily developed into one of the top tight ends in the country.

After debuting in 2021 with 17 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns, he made a notable impact in Oregon’s 2022 bowl win over North Carolina, recording five receptions for 84 yards. That season, he totaled 32 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns.

Ferguson’s breakout came in 2023 when he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors, followed by 43 receptions in 2024, a career-high, before concluding his college career in the 2025 Rose Bowl against Ohio State. His consistency and ability to stretch the field as a pass catcher earned him recognition as one of the draft’s top tight end prospects.

The Rams, however, are approaching Ferguson’s debut cautiously. McVay indicated that Dresser Winn will start at quarterback against the Browns, with veteran Matthew Stafford not traveling for the preseason finale. Winn, who last appeared in the 2024 preseason finale against the Texans, completed 9 of 16 passes for 72 yards in that outing.

Saturday’s game will be the team’s last chance to evaluate depth pieces before finalizing the 53-man roster next week.