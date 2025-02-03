Hours after earning their most impressive road victory of the season, a 128-112 triumph versus the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers finalized an unprecedented trade that centered around Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Their championship ambitions seem less secure after dealing their most complete star to the Dallas Mavericks, but the organization secured its preferred LeBron James successor.

Though, because Doncic's future remains a bit uncertain, general manager Rob Pelinka took caution during trade negotiations with Mavs GM Nico Harrison. LA protected itself in the short and long term by choosing to surrender only one of its two unprotected first-round draft picks.

“The Lakers’ logic, according to league sources, was that parting with both of their first-rounders would be too perilous,” The Athletic's Fred Katz, Joe Vardon and Sam Amick reported. “Dončić’s contract can expire in 2026 when they couldn’t know his interest in re-signing. And they had no chance to find out before pulling off an exchange that shook the NBA.”

The clandestine nature of this historic move prevented Los Angeles from feeling out Doncic in the lead-up to the trade. Therefore, Pelinka stood firm and only relinquished the team's 2029 first-round selection to Dallas, along with All-NBA big man Anthony Davis and emerging guard Max Christie. Furthermore, the Lakers know they need their 2031 first-rounder to fill out out their roster, which is now frighteningly thin at the center position.

Lakers still have work to do before the trade deadline

Although Doncic will ideally lead the franchise for the next decade, LA is incentivized to contend for a championship in the present. Maximizing the remaining LeBron James years should still be the foremost priority, even though management has already acquired his replacement. With only a few days left before the 2025 NBA trade deadline, adding a center is presumably on top of the Lakers' list.

Walker Kessler, Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Myles Turner and Clint Capela are all possible options to fill that void. Rob Pelinka can potentially pair the 2031 draft selection with a conditional 2027 first-rounder or Rui Hachimura in an effort to upgrade the squad's interior. Fans want to see the front office's resolve pay immediate dividends.

Who will Luka Doncic share the court with when he makes his Lakers debut in the near future? The answer to that question is still fluid.