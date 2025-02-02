Before the month of February struck and arguably the biggest trade in NBA history came along with it (the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap), nobody would have ever guessed that a move dealing LeBron James out of Los Angeles would have been possible. After Doncic was traded to the Lakers, though, it seems that anything is possible, and you can't rule out Los Angeles trading away James.

The Lakers were clear-cut winners of the Doncic trade, but they are particularly better set up for the future. The five-time All-Star and former Dallas Maverick is only 25 years old. Meanwhile, LeBron James has already had a longer career than anyone in NBA history, and at 40 years old, he doesn't have a lot of time left in the NBA. For now, it does seem that the Lakers are going to roll with Doncic and James in a championship pursuit this year, with NBA insider Chris Haynes reporting that LeBron isn't intending to ask for a trade.

But could things change this week ahead of Thursday's trade deadline?

While the Lakers fleeced the Mavericks, there are still question marks about this team, though. They don't have much big man depth to speak of, and now that they can bank on Doncic leading the way for the next decade-plus, you have to wonder if they'd consider trading the aging veteran nicknamed ‘The Chosen One.”

After all, James and Doncic do a lot of the same things on the basketball court. They are both jumbo facilitators who are excellent at getting their teammates involved. So in this NBA world where anything is possible, you now have to question whether LeBron James will be traded or not. So, check out the gallery to see four (now) realistic trades for James after the world was turned upside down with the Doncic-Davis swap.

The Thunder use their draft capital to land LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Isaiah Hartenstein, Dillon Jones, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams (Arkansas), three first-round picks

Oklahoma City Thunder acquire: LeBron James, Bronny James

The Thunder, who have the best record in the Western Conference, seem to be complacent with their current roster for a run at the NBA Finals this year. At some point, though, they are going to make a massive, jaw-dropping trade. They simply have too many future draft picks and trade assets not to do so.

If the Thunder want to make a megadeal right now, there is no bigger trade possible than a move that would land them LeBron James. They could trade however many of their picks they want (they have 13 future first-round picks and 16 future second-round picks at their disposal) and the contract of free agent acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein to make a deal for James work.

The Lakers, who are clearly prioritizing getting younger, would have to like the idea of adding premier draft capital for a 40-year-old. This deal also gets them a recent first-round pick who has flashed at times as a rookie (Dillon Jones), as well as a player who would fill their biggest hole at the center position (Hartenstein).

The Thunder, meanwhile, get one of the best NBA players of all time in a clear win-now move. Oklahoma City hasn't skipped steps through their entire rebuilding process, but this is LeBron James we are talking about. If there is a trade market for James, the Thunder can outbid everyone else if they so choose.

The King heads home to Cleveland

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Tristan Thompson, one first-round pick

Cleveland Cavaliers acquire: LeBron James, Bronny James

We already talked about the best team in the West, so let's now propose a trade for the best team in the Eastern Conference. We've seen a LeBron James reunion with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers before. So, why couldn't it happen again? As contenders, the Cavaliers are trade deadline buyers, and James knows how to lead them to championship glory. One more run in Cleveland would truly be special.

Parting with Jarrett Allen would be tough for the Cavaliers, but the center has been involved in trade rumors with the team plenty of times before. Perhaps the Cavaliers are finally ready to try Evan Mobley out as a full-time center. Allen would also be a great fit as a lob threat for Luka Doncic, and as a much-needed big-man presence in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

At surface level, this might not make a ton of sense for the Cavaliers, considering James is 40 years old and the team is playing great basketball right now, which you probably don't want to mess up. They are only trading one draft pick in this hypothetical deal, though, and for LeBron James, you have to consider doing this.

James' son, Bronny James, obviously spent a good amount of his life in Cleveland while his dad was playing for the Cavaliers, too. Any LeBron trade will likely include Bronny, and it would be especially cool to see the younger half of this father-son duo playing in Cleveland.

LeBron James pairs with Victor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Chris Paul, Zach Collins, Harrison Barnes, three first-round picks, three second-round picks

San Antonio Spurs acquire: LeBron James, Bronny James

Another young team ready to take the next step in the San Antonio Spurs. They've most frequently been linked to an All-Star point guard of the future in De'Aaron Fox, but after the madness that was the Doncic-Davis trade, maybe they can go and get LeBron James.

The all-time great small forward really serves as a pseudo-point guard anyways, and because of his age, he might actually be cheaper in a trade than Fox will be. Plus, if it is draft picks the Lakers seek for James, the Spurs have a surplus of them. James would replace Chris Paul as the veteran playmaker in San Antonio, and he'd immediately upgrade them enough to thrust the Spurs into legitimate title contention.

The Lakers, meanwhile, get some expiring/short-term contracts that would allow financial flexibility going forward as the team tries to build their roster around Doncic. They also add a bunch of draft capital that better fits in a Doncic-contention window than in a James' timeline.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry finally team up

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, two first-round picks

Golden State Warriors acquire: LeBron James, Bronny James, Cam Reddish

NBA fans have long dreamed of the two best players from the 2010s-2020s teaming up. Those players are, of course, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Now, that dream can finally become a reality. James and Curry don't have a lot of time left in the NBA, but they could certainly make one last memorable run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Curry is the best shooter ever, and James is known for his athletic prowess and advanced playmaking skills. That combination should work great together, even when considering the two legends are past their prime. Warriors players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga have long been involved in trade rumors, and now is the time to make a splashy move with them.

The Lakers get younger and still get four rotation-caliber players out of this deal, too. Considering the team is all in on Luka Doncic, this is a trade that makes sense for this new era of Lakers basketball.