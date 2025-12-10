The transformation of the Virginia Cavaliers basketball team under head coach Ryan Odom has been dramatic. For years, Tony Bennett-led Virginia squads relied on a slow pace and a defense-driven identity. Now, as the 2025 college basketball season unfolds, a remarkable stat makes it clear that the program has moved on from its former coach and the style he perfected, with Bennett having retired before the 2024-25 campaign.

CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein captured this shift clearly. Rothstein posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the unorthodox Cavaliers offensive surge that has turned heads across the sport.

“Virginia is averaging 87.4 PPG through nine games under Ryan Odom.

The Cavaliers never averaged more than 71.8 PPG under Tony Bennett.

A new dawn in Charlottesville.”

That post captures what fans in Charlottesville have seen since Odom arrived. The Odom-led Cavaliers have turned a once methodical team into one of the most dynamic scoring groups in the country. Using an up-tempo system built on quick transitions and confident perimeter play, the Cavaliers offense has reshaped what modern success looks like in the ACC.

Odom’s strategy is a stark contrast to Bennett’s “Pack Line Defense,” which suffocated opponents but often limited offensive output. By embracing the transfer portal and modernizing his roster, Odom injected speed, versatility, and creativity into a program once known for grinding out 50-point wins. The Cavs are not just competitive now—they’re entertaining.

What makes this turnaround even more significant is how quickly it’s happened. Bennett’s retirement in 2024 marked the end of an era that delivered national titles and defensive dominance. Yet less than a year later, the Virginia has evolved into a high-octane offensive force that mirrors the new landscape of college basketball.

The numbers do not lie and the Bennett era at UVA is not only over but firmly part of the program’s past. Every game under Odom shows how far the Cavaliers have shifted from their old style. The Virginia basketball program is pushing into a fast and modern identity that signals a new future for fans and for the ACC.