Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added another milestone in his illustrious career after leading Greece to the bronze medal in the EuroBasket.

The Greeks defeated Finland, 92-89, in the third-place game on Sunday in Latvia to earn their first medal in the tournament since 2009. Antetokounmpo said it's “probably the best accomplishment” in his basketball journey.

Now, Antetokounmpo can fully focus on the task ahead in the NBA. Once again, he's being linked to trade rumors, especially after recently admitting that he is “open-minded” about it.

The Miami Heat are reportedly pursuing the two-time MVP, along with several other squads. With team president Pat Riley pulling the strings, the idea of Antetokounmpo going to South Beach isn't too far-fetched.

Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers, however, said he doesn't want to see the Bucks forward in Miami.

“I don't know, I just don't see Giannis fitting, I don't want to say ‘Heat Culture,' but just the Heat team,” said Chalmers in an interview with Scoop B Robinson.

“You have to put a lot of shooters around him on that team, which I think is doable, but I just don't see him going (to Miami).”

The Heat have interesting pieces to offer the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo, including forwards Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and center Kel'el Ware. The All-Star duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro could be on the table as well.

Chalmers, who won back-to-back titles with the Heat, added that Antetokounmpo might be a better fit with the Toronto Raptors.

“(They're) more active, more of an up-and-down team. They got a bunch of young hungry guys that like to run and get up and down, and that’s Giannis’ game,” explained the 39-year-old former guard, who last played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo, who was named to his seventh All-NBA First Team, has said he wants to remain in Milwaukee. He, however, hasn't been shy about expressing his disappointments as well.

The Bucks have been booted out of the first round of the playoffs for the past three seasons.