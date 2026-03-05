MIAMI – With the Miami Heat looking to get out of play-in tournament purgatory, the team needs to shift into high gear as it's been an up-and-down season thus far. As the team is on a two-game winning streak that includes the Heat beating the Houston Rockets last Saturday and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, head coach Erik Spoelstra's latest take on the roster could turn some heads.

Before Thursday's matchup against the Nets, it puts Miami with 20 games left to work in climbing the standings to at least the sixth seed to avoid the play-in tourney, a goal that Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and others have said publicly. The team has been in the play-in tournament and finished as the eighth seed for the last three seasons.

As the team is one game back of the sixth seed, Spoelstra would be asked after Tuesday's win if the tightness of the East standings is serving as motivation for the roster. When giving his answer, Spoelstra would spout confidence in Miami, saying, “We have everything we need.”

“It should,” Spoelstra said as the team entered the most important part of the year. “I like the pressure for this group. I think we need that pressure to really kick us into another gear. And there will be a lot of pressure in these games. There's going to be a lot of clutch games, close games, a lot of emotion in these games, you know.”

“I know we have a lot of competitors in our locker room, and I'm banking on that bringing out a better version of ourselves,” Spoelstra continued. “We have everything we need. We got a high-powered offense, we got a very good defense, can be as good as anybody in the league defensively. But we need to put it together, particularly in the moments of truth.”

Bam Adebayo stresses the Heat limiting their slip-ups

There have been some disappointing results for the team this year, like when the Heat lost to the tanking Utah Jazz, which is one of many times where they have played down to their competition. At this point of the season, there's little room for error, as the same sentiments were echoed by Miami's captain, Bam Adebayo.

“We've had enough in the first half of the season, and you have to hold each other to a higher standard and accountability,” Adebayo said after recording 23 points and nine rebounds. “And that gets uncomfortable sometimes, because you feel like you don't want to go too far, but in that sense, man, we've passed that stage, and we're trying to do something special, and that's going to take all of us, and we're going to have to hold each other accountable in some intense situations.”

After Thursday's rematch against the Nets, the Heat have a crucial contest the very next day against the Charlotte Hornets, as one can't overstate how surging a team they've been recently. Charlotte is 19-6 in their last 25 games, 7-3 in their last 10, and is currently on a six-game winning streak.

The contest falls where it will be a second game of a back-to-back for Miami, giving them more to overcome for Friday's outing. Entering Thursday, the Hornets are at the ninth seed and one-and-a-half games back of the Heat, making the contest have major implications.

At any rate, Miami looks to handle business once again on Thursday and take that positive momentum into Friday in Charlotte.