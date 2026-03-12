Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo hogged the headlines on Tuesday after dropping 83 points in their win over the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Adebayo instantly became the biggest story in sports, as many were in disbelief over his out-of-nowhere feat.

Even the GOAT, who has chosen to stay out of the limelight, took notice.

Numerous people congratulated Adebayo for setting the second-highest scoring game in league history, but arguably the most significant of them was none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

In an interview with ESPN, Adebayo revealed what Jordan told him when the five-time MVP reached out.

“Just congratulations. Very short. Short and sweet. You know Mike. He's not talking a lot,” said Adebayo.

Bam Adebayo says Michael Jordan reached out to him after his 83-point performance🙌 "If you know Mike, he's not talking a lot.” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/RWFy4Kksbu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2026

When “His Airness” goes out of his way to greet you, you definitely know you did something special.

Jordan is quite familiar with Adebayo, as the latter is one of the top endorsers of the Jordan Brand. He was even wearing a yet-to-be-released Air Jordan against the Wizards.

Some discredited Adebayo's crazy feat. NBA icon Robert Horry said that it should have an asterisk because Adebayo shot 43 free throws and that the “game was not respected.” Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr., meanwhile, claimed that Adebayo was not efficient in reaching 83 points.

Others said Adebayo was merely stat-padding.

Regardless, there is no denying that the 28-year-old Adebayo achieved a rare milestone. He still had to make those shots and put in the work. No amount of criticism will erase the fact that Adebayo rewrote history.

Besides, it already has Jordan's stamp of approval.