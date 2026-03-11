The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo surpassed Kobe Bryant’s epic 81-point game by two points when he scored a whopping 83 against the Washington Wizards. The Heat controlled the game right from start to finish and won what was their sixth straight win on the trot.

However, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Adebayo may have been better served not chasing Bryant’s 81-point total. The NBA insider believes that Bryant’s untimely death has put a greater weight on his most cherished feats as a Lakers superstar.

“By virtue of human nature, his death puts greater weight on every one of his most cherished feats and creates a sense that they should be handled with a certain kind of care. And judging by the reaction of some of the people from Bryant’s past, whom I was in touch with after Adebayo’s outing, this sentiment wasn’t unique,” Amick said.

He went on to claim that Adebayo’s record-breaking night was also a result of ‘stat-chasing’ and a potential decision to quit would have been seen as a noble one. Of course, his teammates were also seen fouling towards the end in order to help him get points.

“There would be less focus on how the Heat helped Adebayo add to his total down the stretch, intentionally fouling in those final minutes to extend the game and getting him those two final free throws with 1:16 left before he finally departed.”

Adebayo finished with 20-42 from the field and went 7-22 from beyond the arc. He converted 36-43 of his free throws and did rely on fouls to keep the points ticking.

“Still, Adebayo’s performance was a far cry from what Bryant did back then, and you didn’t have to watch his outing in its entirety to see that much,” Amick concluded.

Of course, fans may argue to the contrary, and claim the fact that Adebayo surpassed Bryant was not a matter of a lack of respect. With modern NBA consistently seeing huge point totals, Kobe’s record was always under threat.