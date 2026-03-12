After re-signing J.K. Dobbins to a new contract, the Denver Broncos need to focus on signing free agent wide receiver Jauan Jennings right away. Adding a physical, proven target like Jennings will give franchise quarterback Bo Nix the outside weapon he needs to take this rising offense to new heights.

Building a Formidable Passing Attack

The Broncos already have a strong group of receivers, but they really need one more experienced player to finish off their offense. Courtland Sutton is still a very reliable first choice. Last season, he caught 74 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns. His consistent performance shows that he can still be a WR1 that Bo Nix can count on in the most important game situations.

But in today's highly competitive NFL, relying only on Sutton as the main veteran target is no longer a good idea. If the Broncos don't have any real, experienced threats on the other side of the field, defenses will just roll coverage his way. This is precisely why Denver's front office needs to aggressively inject more proven talent into their offensive ecosystem during this critical offseason period.

The good news is that the Broncos' younger pass-catchers made huge strides in their development during the last season. Their highly praised third-year receiver Troy Franklin had a huge breakout season that completely changed how the Denver offense worked. This young playmaker became a real threat, catching 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns.

BO NIX AND THE BRONCOS STRIKE FIRST 🔥￼ Nix finds Troy Franklin for a 43-yard TD 🙌￼ pic.twitter.com/py3dFzQxjn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2025

Even with this very promising internal development, the Broncos still don't have a tough, chain-moving receiver who can consistently dominate the middle of the field. Signing a tough veteran who is really good at these things would be the perfect addition to the team's young speed and Sutton's ability to catch contested passes.

Bringing in a seasoned veteran would also alleviate the immense pressure on the younger Broncos' wide receivers as they continue to progress. Head coach Sean Payton must surround his franchise quarterback with an abundance of reliable targets heading into this critical season, taking the next step toward finally getting over the hump and potentially coming away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Why Jauan Jennings is the Perfect Fit

The Denver Broncos should definitely go after Jauan Jennings in the 2026 NFL free agency period. It makes sense both financially and in terms of their plans. Jennings had a very successful five-year run with the San Francisco 49ers, where he caught 210 passes for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns. His imposing 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame perfectly matches the physical profile that head coach Sean Payton historically values in his offensive system when building a true contender.

Adding Jennings would immediately give Bo Nix another incredibly reliable option on the outside alongside Sutton and emerging third-year receiver Franklin. His legendary toughness and absolute willingness to do the dirty work in the run game would also directly benefit J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

Jennings may be able to get a very good deal on the open market, but his unique and flexible skill set makes the financial commitment worth it. He has a unique, physical style of play that the current Broncos roster doesn't have. This makes him the perfect last piece for this offense to get them to the Super Bowl. Denver absolutely cannot afford to enter the upcoming season without upping the ante and improving on the offensive side of the ball giving their franchise quarterback every possible schematic and personnel advantage.

If the Broncos put Jennings with Sutton, Dobbins, and their young talent that is getting better, they would have a very flexible and dangerous group of receivers. This smart move would make it so that every inch of the field had to be respected by the other team's defenses. This would create huge rushing lanes for Dobbins and easy passing windows for Nix. Ultimately, signing Jauan Jennings is the definitive next step the Broncos must clearly take to become legitimate true contenders in 2026.