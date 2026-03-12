The NBA world continues to pour in reactions from the epic, 83-point performance by Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. As players and coaches from around the NBA keep on providing their insight into the game, even the best players aren't holding back.

On Wednesday night, the LA Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 153-128, led by a monstrous, 45-point effort by Kawhi Leonard. In his 32 minutes of play, Kawhi scored 45 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists, and missed just five of his 30 total shot attempts on the night.

After the game, Leonard was asked about Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points, and he gave a very Kawhi Leonard answer.

“I didn't get a chance to see it, but it's amazing,” Leonard said. “He's a hardworking dude, got better every year. It's something to see. I'm happy for him.”

"I didn't get a chance to see it, but it's amazing. He's a hardworking dude, got better every year. it's something to see. I'm happy for him."

Bam Adebayo finished his historic night scoring 83 points with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in 42 minutes of play. Adebayo also shot 20-of-43 from the field, 7-of-22 from three, and 36-of-43 from the free throw line.

With the point total, Adebayo surpassed Kobe Bryant for the second highest scoring game in NBA history, placing him only behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Bam Adebayo has set a new record for the 2nd highest scoring game in NBA history, passing Kobe Bryant. 83 points 20-of-43 FG

9 rebounds 7-of-22 3PT

3 assists 36-of-43 FT

2 steals

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/ZkdhRV5m17 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 11, 2026

Leonard was just one of a few NBA superstars who have chimed in on the incredible performance. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo praised Adebayo for the effort and discredited any notion that Adebayo's game wasn't impressive.

“It's incredible,” Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks home loss against the Suns on Wednesday night. “83 is incredible. It speaks volumes to his hard work. I haven't seen the game yet, I have to see the game. He took 43 free throws? It doesn't matter how you get there. All that matters is that you got it. Like in 10, 20, 30 years from now, nobody's going to remember how many free throws he shot. I don't think I remember how many shots Kobe shot or how many free throws he made or threes. All you remember is 81. Wilt, 100. You don't remember that.

“At the end of the day, he got 83 points. Great way to help your team win. I know that his family and close friends there are extremely excited and happy for him. The game speaks volumes in his hard work. I know Bam, he works his butt off every single day, never cheats the game. To see a guy like him do this is incredible.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam'in attığı

83 sayı hakkında konuştu: 💬 "Bunu nasıl başardığınızın önemi yok. Önemli olan bunu başarmanız. 30 yıl sonra kimse kaç tane serbest atış attığını konuşmayacak. Kobe'nin kaç tane serbest atış, üçlük attığını hatırlamıyorum."

Even Kevin Durant, who spent time with Adebayo during Team USA's Olympic Gold Medal run in 2024, expressed his fascination that the Heat star's big scoring night.

“I couldn't believe it when I was hearing it in real time,” the Houston Rockets star said Wednesday. “It's like he's got 30 in the first quarter. Congratulations to Bam. I know how much work he puts in. I looked up the stat sheet, it's pretty crazy. He had 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 threes. That takes a lot of stamina, a lot of energy to put those shots up and then also make them, set a record, surpass Kobe as the second-highest scoring player in the history of the game. Congrats to him. Huge, huge accomplishment. It's something we'll be talking about forever.”

I asked Kevin Durant about Bam Adebayo's 83 point game. "Something we're going to be talking about forever."

There will surely be more players speaking on the big night of Bam Adebayo's as they continue to be asked about it, but one thing is certain: NBA stars and peers of the Miami Heat star are excited for the new, 2nd best scorer in NBA history.