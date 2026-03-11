Bam Adebayo set the NBA world ablaze when he scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards, which is now the second-highest point total recorded in a game. He is now between Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant in the history books, and it's something nobody can take from him.

There are still people who are going to try to discredit what he did, and it's been a lot of that since he made history. One of the reasons is that he passed Bryant, and some think that it's disrespectful that he broke his record, especially with the way he did it.

Lou Williams, who had the chance to play with and against Bryant, had a message for those who are complaining about Adebayo's historic night.

“If you are a true Kobe Bryant fan, and you respect Kobe Bryant, you know that Kobe Bryant relentlessly hunted records and history, and he wanted those things,” Williams said on the Run it Back show. “That's what we sign up for. We sign up to be competitors, that's what we are. So if you truly respect Kobe Bryant, you knew he had the Mamba Mentality. I promise you, he was going to get those 100 points; he wasn't thinking about Wilt Chamberlain. He was thinking about going to get a record. That's who he was as a competitor.

“Anybody looking at it is as a disrespectful thing toward Kobe Bryant, which is just having revisionist history. That man wanted to cut everybody's head off. So if you respect him, cherish him, and love him the way you do, just know he would have hunted anybody.”

Bryant was definitely the ultimate competitor, and he was going to do whatever it took to win. That's why Williams thinks people shouldn't be complaining about Adebayo, because if Bryant had the chance to do it, he would have.