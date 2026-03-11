Victor Wembanyama may be one of the best players in the NBA, but he is also a fan of basketball like all of us. That is why Wemby, like so many around the world, was watching Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point performance for the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Adebayo making history on Tuesday night has captivated NBA players, personnel, and fans, leading to many opinions about his 83-point game.

Some, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, have saluted Bam's performance, claiming that it is an “incredible” accomplishment. There are also those who are dismissing this performance, claiming that Adebayo did not score 83 points the right way because of his 43 free-throw attempts.

And then there is Wembanyama, who basically shrugged off what Adebayo did and wouldn't really give his opinion on the 83 points.

“Yeah, I saw (it),” Wembanyama said of Adebayo's game on Tuesday night before a long pause. “We play in a league where there is plenty of inspiration to look up to. But yeah, I saw.”

Of course, Wembanyama ended his answer in the most Wemby way possible by just shrugging and moving on to the next question coming his way about the San Antonio Spurs' big 125-116 win over the Boston Celtics, which extended the Spurs' winning streak to five games.

Although he is not as animated or critical in his press conferences as Gregg Popovich was all of his years with the Spurs, Wembanyama is never one to really share his fully thoughts on things. He tends to give cryptic answers about his own greatness, and that is why we shouldn't have expected anything different in his answer about Bam Adebayo on Tuesday night.

Perhaps Wemby leans one way or another regarding Bam's 83-point performance, but his answer was perfect in the sense that he understands his opinion doesn't really matter. Adebayo scored 83 points, whether people want to accept it or not, and for Wemby, this performance has zero impact on him or the Spurs' season.

That is why his answer was short and sweet with no added context, digs, or anything of that nature.

Will Wembanyama use this as extra motivation to chase his own scoring record? This is certainly possible, but Wemby isn't one to let other's accomplishments dictate his career path.

Given the Spurs' success and his own individual accolades this season, Wembanyama has more to worry about than Adebayo's amazing performance for the Heat. And thus, his answer and shrug regarding Bam's 83 points is exactly what one should've expected from Wembanyama.