As the Miami Heat surprisingly waived Precious Achiuwa before the opener on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, it was one of the cuts made to get to the maximum number of players ahead of the start of the regular season. While the Heat went winless in the preseason, looking to change the tide in the regular season, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the recent cuts.

Besides Achiuwa, Miami released Ethan Thompson, Dain Dainja, Bez Mbeng, and moved Jahmir Young to receive the final two-way contract. Achiuwa's cut is no doubt a shocking move to some since he was a former first-round pick for Miami back in 2020 and after spending just the one season, Spoelstra and the forward expressed the challenge of reuiting and improving.

With the non-guaranteed contract for Achiuwa, Miami made the financial decision to cut their losses now as they are below the luxury tax threshold with the move. Spoelstra said after Sunday's practice that the team releasing Achiuwa is “tough” due to the history.

“It is tough, especially because we spent time with him four years ago, it felt like we wanted to keep that going. But that’s just where we are right now with the roster. We’ll have to see what happens in the future,” Spoelstra said, via Heat Diehards on X, formerly Twitter.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on cuts being “tough”

With the Heat preparing for the season opener, there is no denying that some fans were excited to see Achiuwa back with Miami, though the preseason minutes were limited. Especially in the last preseason game where Miami lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 141-125, he didn't log a single second.

While the news wasn't out yet, Spoelstra would echo his statements then as well, that those conversarions are always hard.

“We try to communicate that as much upfront as possible,” Spoelstra said after the Memphis loss. “It always is tough for a player to manage that, translate it in the moment…So I think that's been communicated better, but it's always tough when you have to have those conversations.”

At any rate, the Heat prepare for the first game on Wednesday in Orlando.