MIAMI – As the Miami Heat took on Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, it resulted in the team getting its six-game winning streak snapped, 138-135. With the Heat looking for clarity with its relatively healthy roster, the one player that stood out and proved his role once again is veteran Andrew Wiggins.

In what was a frustrating game for Miami, Wiggins was the one constant in the contest as he scored a game-high 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Making an impact on both sides of the ball, his performance would lead to captain Bam Adebayo saying that he will “hate” how the outing will feel “like a wasted effort” due to the team's collective loss.

“There's been a couple games where he's floated under the radar, but doing the little things,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints. “And he has this outbreak game today, where you see his ceiling, see what he can be. I hate it feels like a wasted effort, but it's good to have him back out there, get in a rhythm and get into a flow, because he's not going to do anything but help this team.”

As Wiggins led others on Miami to impressive outings of their own, such as Norman Powell and Tyler Herro, who scored 28 and 24 points, respectively, it still wasn't enough to beat Detroit. Still, seeing Wiggins thrive in his complementary role was a positive sight, saying how he “felt good” with his comfort level.

“I felt good on the offensive end, and my teammates did a great job in just giving me good shots, some easy buckets to get going, Wiggins said to ClutchPoints.

Heat's Andrew Wiggins on making the adjustment against the Pistons

While the Heat star in Herro continues to ramp up and get back to 100 percent after a lengthy absence, players like Wiggins will be crucial in the team's starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as he's known as a really good two-way player. Herro would highlight Wiggins' effectiveness in getting downhill and being aggressive, but Miami's performance as a whole against the Pistons was a disappointing one.

Detroit would show off its physicality right from the jump, totaling a whopping 76 points in the paint and capitalizing off the Heat's 18 turnovers for 28 points. Led by star Cade Cunningham, the Pistons were relentless on both sides of the ball, with head coach Erik Spoelstra mentioning to ClutchPoints how Wiggins “made the adjustment” early, and while the team followed as the game went on, it was too little too late.

I think he made the adjustment to how aggressive they were,” Spoelstra said. “It helped he was knocking down shots, but he was aggressive in transition, on his catch-and-go drives, he was assertive, really finishing with force at the rim, which you need to do or make the appropriate plays. Like I said, offensively, I think we adjusted as the game went on, after the first quarter with the physicality, other than the turnovers.”

“Taking care of the ball and making those reads versus their denials, we didn't do a good job with that. But Detroit showed us why they've been number one in the East so far. We've been an up-and-coming team, but that was a different level for bigger parts of the game.”

At any rate, Miami is now at 13-7 and looks to get back in the winning column on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.