Before Thanksgiving, Chris Paul announced he would retire at the end of this year. He will do so as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, for whom he played from 2011-2017.

He hasn't officially drawn the curtain, and already he is getting his due from Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. On Monday, as the Clippers take on the Heat in what will be Paul's last game in Miami, Spoelstra said without hesitation that Paul was destined to be enshrined among the greats, per Zach Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

“Brilliant, Hall of Fame player,” he said.

“Brilliant, Hall of Fame player.” Erik Spoelstra with HIGH PRAISE for Chris Paul as he gets set to play his last game ever in Miami 🏀 (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/00QQINVHLm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2025

Currently, the Clippers have a 5-15 record. Meanwhile, Paul is averaging 2.6 points and 3.3 assists across 15 games thus far. In his final season, Paul is taking on a reserve role and playing fewer minutes.

Since announcing his retirement, Paul has received an abundance of well-wishes from players and coaches alike. Paul, 40, has been in the NBA since 2006, when he won Rookie of the Year. Altogether, he has 12 NBA All-Star selections, 9 NBA All-Defensive Team selections, 2 Olympic gold medals, and a place on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Article Continues Below

The reasons why Chris Paul is a sure-fire Hall of Famer

Presently, Paul is second on the all-time list for assists and steals behind John Stockton. Altogether, he has 12,549 assists and 2,726 steals. Additionally, he holds the record for the most steals titles with six in total.

Also, Paul led the league in assists five times. In his day, he mastered the art of running the one spot with efficiency. He was characterized as a “floor general” with a masterful basketball IQ who could control the game's pace.

He was also a key part in turning the Clippers into a playoff-caliber team with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan during what became known as the “Lob City” era. All that helps explain why Paul will one day find himself amongst the greats in Springfield, Massachusetts.