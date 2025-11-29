As it'll be strange for fans to watch Duncan Robinson take on the Miami Heat in a different uniform, the Pistons guard returns on Saturday night in what will result in a wide array of emotions. Ever since the Heat and Pistons did a sign-and-trade that involved Robinson, it was the end of an era for both sides, as the dynamic three-point shooter explains how much his former team has changed him.

Robinson's story with Miami is one that a lot of players down his path dream about, even head coach Erik Spoelstra saying it's amazing enough to be made into a film. Playing at a Division-III level, he would then be good enough to transfer to the University of Michigan, and though he went undrafted to the Heat, he carved out a crucial role for Miami throughout the last seven seasons.

He would be a key component to Miami's success, even going as far as to showcase his elite three-point ability by holding the record of most three-pointers made in team history (1,202), and especially being the fastest to hit 1,000 made shots from deep. Robinson was honest in saying that there will be a lot of emotions, according to The Miami Herald.

“I think there will be a mix of emotions,” Robinson said. “It will be great to see a bunch of familiar faces, people that I have great lifelong relationships with. It will be strange to be on the other side in that building. Obviously, I’ve come to only know one experience from being in that building, and that’s playing for the Heat. So, this is a start of a new chapter, in that sense.”

Duncan Robinson's time with the Heat was “formative”

With both sides having moved on, as the Heat boasts a deep roster leading to early success, including Simone Fontecchio, who was in the sign-and-trade, there's no denying that Robinson has had a lasting effect on his former team. Though usually the franchise would make tribute videos for players who won a championship with them or been an All-Star, Miami will have a tribute video for Robinson on Saturday night, as it was the location that contained Robinson's “formative years.”

“I think when I look back, I think my time in Miami, I’ll always think of as some of my most formative years as both a player and a person,” Robinson said. “I think I grew so much on the court, off the court. I think in a lot of ways, I learned what it meant to be a professional, how to become a man, handle adversity, deal with adversity, setbacks, what it meant to sacrifice, be a part of winning, contribute to winning. All those things I’m forever grateful for.”

Though it came as a shock for Robinson, he expressed that the move was “the best thing” for both sides, with both teams having success as the Heat (13-6) and Pistons (15-4) face off.