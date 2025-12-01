MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has returned after a lengthy absence from an ankle surgery in the offseason, it seems he has not missed a step offensively in the handful of games coming back. With Herro's impact on the Heat returning, head coach Erik Spoelstra gives his thoughts on whether there are any limitations with the guard's play since returning.

Herro would say after Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks that it might take a few more weeks to regain his explosiveness in the injured area. However, Spoelstra hasn't noticed any limitations, as he said to ClutchPoints, expressing how it is a “testament” to Herro regarding the work he put in to come back.

“I haven't noticed,” Spoelstra said. “I mean, I'm sure he wants to feel like he's 100% physically, mentally, emotionally, and with his movement and everything. But I think he's moving great. It's a testament to how hard he works. Everything he does is full speed. So, behind the scenes, he's doing things full speed, and that allows to come back and be ready, you know, it's hard to replicate that kind of training if you're not really scrimmaging and not playing in games, you know, then all of a sudden, everybody else has been, and you get thrown out there. I think he made that look a lot easier than what it actually is.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro mentioning it could be a few more weeks to get that explosiveness off the injured foot. Would say he hasn’t noticed it himself and how it’s a testament to the work he put in to get back. Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/sf2CKSjbnH — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 1, 2025

In the three games played so far this season, Herro has averaged 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat's Tyler Herro on what he needs to “strengthen” regarding injury

Article Continues Below

While Herro wants to see the Heat score the abundance of points like the team was to start, the team has returned not just him, but others to injury, like Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, prompting Spoelstra to experiment with lineups and rotations. Still, despite the numbers, Herro is looking to find a full groove, as there have been slow starts for the All-Star before finding a rhythm, speaking on ways to work around the injury.

“Just trying to play more off the catch,” Herro said last Wednesday after the win over the Bucks. “I did that last year as well, and that's what I'm doing right now, just trying to play off the catch and trying to create advantages, transition where I can get downhill or get to my spotlight before the defense gets set, and then in the half court, just trying to make the right play, feel like as I get my legs and my feet under me, I'm gonna be able to play-make more and get into the paint more.”

“I don't feel like my foot is…like it's healthy, but I still have to strengthen my foot and feel fully comfortable jumping off my foot and exploding off my foot,” Herro continued. “So, it's still a process. Like I said last game, it's gonna be a process for a couple of weeks until I can fully feel comfortable.”

Tyler Herro would speak about effectively finding his spots and how he can improve on that in the near future. Would also talk about the process with his foot and how it’ll be a “couple of weeks until I can fully feel comfortable.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/vsxJAVo0Gy — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

At any rate, Herro looks to come back to 100 percent as he has another opportunity on Monday in the final game of the current home stand against the Los Angeles Clippers. Before the Clippers game, Miami is 13-7 as the team starts a two-game road trip on Wednesday, starting with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.