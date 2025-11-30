MIAMI – As the Miami Heat have a relatively healthy roster at the current moment, what comes with that is sacrifices by players, whether it be a starter moving to the bench or maybe not even getting playing time at all. One player that fits that criteria is young Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his development amidst an up-and-down season.

There's no denying that Jovic has had an “uneven” season, as Spoelstra puts it, averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. After missing four games due to a hip impingement, he would be available for Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but would be a healthy scratch after many key players returned.

Not being a part of Miami's 10-man rotation on Wednesday, Spoelstra would speak about Jovic's development and even said to ClutchPoints that he's “not stressed” about the 22-year-old's start.

“We're going to continue to push for that development,” Spoelstra said before Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. “And it's the beginning of the year, so far it's been a little bit uneven, but that's going to happen to young guys. I'm not stressed out about that. A challenge when you're coaching a team that has several young guys, it's probably not realistic that everybody's gonna hit at the same time.”

“So there's going to be some little ups and downs, but he's dedicated,” Spoelstra continued. “We'll continue to work with him. He's not out, like I don't view it that way. He was out for an injury, and then other guys were playing well. That's a good thing, guys are playing well in making these decisions difficult, he'll have plenty of opportunities, might be tonight.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Nikola Jovic’s development amidst not playing while available last game. Teases a role for tonight. “It’s the beginning of the year, so far, has been a little bit uneven, but that’s going to happen to young guys…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/aF57gZ9Y5z — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 29, 2025

Heat's Nikola Jovic on his uncertain role

There could be concern from some within the fanbase as the Heat gave Jovic a $62.4 million contract extension, committing to the development that he's made. Still, Jovic has been through this type of funk before, not playing in six straight games, but finishing the remaining 32 games with double-digit minutes, leading Jovicadmitting how “difficult” it is, but giving him the motivation to improve.

“I’m good,” Jovic said, according to The Miami Herald. “It’s something that happens, you know, I guess every season now. I’ll be back, I’ll get back on the court again, I’ll get a chance, and I’ll show that I can play again. And then the circle comes around.”

“It’s still difficult,” Jovic continued after Friday afternoon's practice. “You don’t want to be out. It gets a little confusing. But now it’s really become a, I guess, normal thing. The good thing is I have examples like Duncan [Robinson] before, who would be a big piece and then not play at all, and a lot of stuff like that. So I’m just chilling and waiting for my opportunity.”

In fact, Jovic would keep it light-hearted, using himself as a way to complement the team's depth.

“I think if I’m the 11th guy on the bench, I think we have a pretty good team,” Jovic said, reportedly with a smile.

At any rate, Miami is 13-6 before Saturday's game against the Pistons, looking itsheir seventh straight win as the team closes the current home stretch on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.