The final week of the regular season in fantasy football leagues is finally here. This weekend's matchups will decide which teams make it to the fantasy playoffs, arguably the biggest hurdle of the entire season. The running back position is more important than ever in Week 14 since they can provide reliable points for your team.

There are a few important injuries after Week 13's games that could have a surprisingly big impact on fantasy football this weekend. That makes it all the more important to be well informed before setting your (possibly) last lineup of the season.

So which running backs can you count on in Week 14? And which ones should you put on your bench, or even cut?

Below we will explore which running backs you should start and sit in Week 14 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ‘Em

Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. WAS)

Keep an eye on Aaron Jones' shoulder injury ahead of Week 14.

The veteran running back left Sunday's blowout loss against the Seahawks with a shoulder injury and did not return.

He is currently considered day-to-day, but his status for Week 14 is still in question.

If he misses the game, that could propel Mason into RB1 territory because of a heavy workload.But that's not the only reason to like Mason this week.

He is the more efficient back when compared with Jones, which makes it exciting to imagine what he could do with a full workload.

The Vikings take on a terrible Commanders run defense unit this week. Kevin O'Connell is almost certainly going to call a ton of running plays. Especially considering the team's recent QB struggles.

All of that adds up to Mason being a no-brainer start in Week 14.

Chase Brown, CIN (at BUF)

There are a few reasons to start Brown this weekend.

First, Joe Burrow is back! That changes everything for Cincinnati's offense and makes every player more valuable. It also takes pressure off Brown specifically as opposing defenses must pay attention to Burrow.

Brown has been playing great recently too. He has 34 carries for 185 rushing yards over the past two games. That's nice, steady production that could be even better if he finds the end zone.

The Bills are the perfect opponent, as they've allowed 141.3 rushing yards per game this season. That ranks 30th in the NFL this season.

The matchup against Buffalo is too good to ignore here.

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. TEN)

The short version: the Titans are bad.

Betting against the Titans has been a reliable fantasy football strategy for the entire season. And that should continue in Week 14.

Cleveland will want to run Judkins down their throat for the entire game. And I'm not sure the Titans will be able to stop it.

Judkins may not be the top running back of the entire league in Week 14. But he is a locked and loaded RB1 who has both a high floor and ceiling.

Start Judkins with confidence against the Titans.

Other Starts: Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. IND); David Montgomery, DET (vs. DAL)

Sit ‘Em

I have to admit, Swift had a great game against the Eagles.

However, I'm not certain that Swift has locked down the lead role in Ben Johnson's offense.

The presence of Kyle Monangai worries me. His role has increased throughout the season and could continue in Week 14. Plus, it is frustrating that he can vulture touchdowns from Swift.

Green Bay also has an impressive defense all around. They could make it difficult for Chicago to establish the run like they want to.

I should note that Monangai did miss practice on Wednesday. If he does not play, Swift immediately becomes a start instead.

Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. HOU)

I've been disappointed with how bad Pacheco has been in fantasy football in 2025.

The veteran running back only has 81 carries for 345 yards and one touchdown this season. He simply doesn't look like the same player from 2023.

Houston comes into town in Week 14 with their juggernaut defense. They will cause plenty of problems for Kansas City, and I can easily see Patrick Mahomes and the passing game being much more important than running the football.

Pacheco may still get some work, but not enough for me to trust him in fantasy football.

Woody Marks, HOU (at KC)

Marks has been a surprisingly good player for fantasy football in 2025. But I don't like his matchup in Week 14.

Kansas City may not have Houston's defense, but they are still pretty solid against the run. Moreover, I could see this game becoming a shootout that does not feature a ton of running plays.

Granted, Marks has overtaken Nick Chubb in the backfield rotation. But I'm worried about Chubb vultering touchdowns in the red zone from Marks.

It would be easier for me to root for Marks if he were a larger part of Houston's passing game.

Take a chance on Marks if you're desperate. But otherwise I recommend staying away this week.

Other Sits: Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal, NO (at TB); Tony Pollard, TEN (at CLE)