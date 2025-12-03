The Phoenix Suns are losing their star player for a minimum of one week after suffering a groin strain against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Booker is one of the top guards in the NBA every season, and the Suns never play well without him. According to Statmuse, the Suns are 41-87 all-time when he does not play.

Booker exited the game against the Lakers with the groin strain right after he surpassed the 17,000-point mark for his career.

In 22 games this season, Booker is averaging 25.0 points per game, which is the lowest of his career since 2017-18. Booker adds 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and is shooting 45.7% from the field.

Article Continues Below

Dillon Brooks had a monster night against the Lakers after Booker left the game. DeMarcus Cousins had to give Brooks his flowers after the 33 points and a win in Los Angeles. Brooks ended 15-26 from the field and was a +22 on the court. Brooks will have no choice but to continue his scoring efforts for the next week while Booker recovers.

At 13-9, the Suns are looking good in a competitive Western Conference. The Suns don't play again until Friday on the road in Houston. Phoenix is currently the 7th seed in the West, two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors. The Suns are 0.5 games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 6th spot, which is huge if they want to avoid the play-in tournament at the end of the year. A long season still awaits.

The upcoming games for the Suns are brutal. They take on the Rockets, followed by the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Not having Booker in those games will be tough.