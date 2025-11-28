MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro making his return from injury last Monday in the win over the Dallas Mavericks, he performed as if he hadn't missed time, continuing the production in Wednesday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. Though the Heat's scoring numbers since Herro's return in total has taken a dip, the star guard would speak about not being 100 percent healthy.

Herro returns to a Miami team that has taken a new look offensively, emphasizing a free-flowing, up-tempo pace where running plays and pick-and-rolls are diminished. Though that's a slight change from Herro compared to last season, he has no issue finding his spots off-the-catch, as he also mentioned how it is still a “process” of playing on his foot, where it could take a “couple of weeks.”

“Just trying to play more off the catch,” Herro said. “I did that last year as well, and that's what I'm doing right now, just trying to play off the catch and trying to create advantages, transition where I can get downhill or get to my spotlight before the defense gets set, and then in the half court, just trying to make the right play, feel like as I get my legs and my feet under me, I'm gonna be able to play-make more and get into the paint more.”

“I don't feel like my foot is…like it's healthy, but I still have to strengthen my foot and feel fully comfortable jumping off my foot and exploding off my foot,” Herro continued. “So, it's still a process. Like I said last game, it's gonna be a process for a couple of weeks until I can fully feel comfortable.”

Tyler Herro would speak about effectively finding his spots and how he can improve on that in the near future. Would also talk about the process with his foot and how it’ll be a “couple of weeks until I can fully feel comfortable.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/vsxJAVo0Gy — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

Heat's Erik Spoelstra has to figure out rotations with Tyler Herro, others

Article Continues Below

As the Heat's offense mixes in Herro as a top offensive option, he has wasted no time scoring, leading the team with 24 and 29 points, respectively, in the two games played this season. He's doing it efficiently as well, shooting at least 60 percent in each of the two outings, but besides working through the injury currently, Herro and Miami have to get used to a fully healthy roster.

Wednesday saw the first time that Herro, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins were on the floor together, prompting head coach Erik Spoelstra to experiment with rotations and lineups. Despite being 19 games in the season, the Heat finally gets the chance to see what works, though Spoelstra expressed he isn't “stressed” about it.

“I don't feel stressed out about it,” Spoelstra said. “I feel for guys that, one, either might not be playing or that have less minutes and little bit of a changed role than you know what it's been, but you know that's what happens if you have depth, and then everybody will get their opportunities. It might not be every single night. It might not be exactly what they want, but I think we have a mature locker room. They understand that, and this will get a lot better quickly, we'll just figure out what works the best, and looking to get to those lineups more often.”

Erik Spoelstra on experimenting with lineups and rotations: “I don’t feel stressed out about it. I feel for guys that, one, either might not be playing or that have less minutes and a little bit of a changed role…this will get a lot better quickly…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/P3ExehiYU1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

Miami is at an impressive 13-6 to start, with a big game coming up as the team looks for seven straight wins on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons (15-3).