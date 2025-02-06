On the eve of the NBA's trade deadline, the Miami Heat traded superstar forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal. Details are still rolling in, with five teams already reportedly involved.

While all of that gets sorted out, another wild element from the trade surfaced. A fan at Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers informed the Heat bench of the trade. Thankfully for all of us, the occurrence was recorded.

The fan can be heard saying to Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and the rest of the Heat bench: “Ya'll got Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroeder, and Andrew Wiggins. We robbed them… first round pick, protected.”

Interestingly, that prompted Love to ask the fan if he knew the year of the draft pick swapped.

“No, they didn't give out the year.” the fan responded.

It makes sense that the aging veteran would be interested. Father Time is coming for Love, who is likely contemplating retirement at this stage of his career.

As it turns out, the year was released. The Heat will receive Golden State's 2025 first-round pick, which is top-10 protected. If the pick does not transfer this year, Miami will land a top-10 protected pick in 2026.

Shortly after the news of the trade surfaced, it was revealed that Jimmy Butler will sign a two-year contract extension with the Warriors worth $121 million.

Meanwhile, the fan actually jumped the gun on some details. Schroeder is headed to Utah, not Miami, where he is expected to be bought out. PJ Tucker, however, is headed back to South Beach. Tucker played the 2021-2022 season for the Heat.

The Detroit Pistons were also involved in the blockbuster deal. They are set to receive Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson.

Stay tuned to ClutchPoints as more details continue to surface.