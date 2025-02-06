The Miami Heat have agreed to trade six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick ahead of the NBA trade deadline, first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

As part of the trade, Lindy Waters III from the Warriors and Josh Richardson from the Heat will be going to the Detroit Pistons. Schroder is being rerouted to the Utah Jazz, according to Jake Fischer.

Upon being traded to the Warriors, Butler has also agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension to remain under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Negotiations for Butler, who the Warriors had gone back-and-forth on with the Heat in trade talks, heated up on Wednesday afternoon after Golden State failed to trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. Upon learning that Durant held zero desire to go to the Warriors, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office immediately pivoted to getting a deal done for Butler.

Butler, 35, had grown extremely frustrated in Miami and with team president Pat Riley after contract extension talks went nowhere in the offseason. After leading the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, Butler felt like he had done enough to earn long-term security from Miami, the organization he originally intended to retire with.

With tensions continuing to rise between the two sides, Butler was suspended for seven games by the Heat on Jan. 3 due to what was deemed, “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” Trade speculation regarding Butler began to grow rapidly after he formally asked for a trade. A second two-game suspension was given to Butler on Jan. 22 after missing the team's flight to Milwaukee.

Originally, the plan was for Butler to join the team separately, but due to their ongoing feud and trade discussions, the Heat made another decision to suspend Butler. Upon returning from this second suspension, Butler appeared to be ready to return to the court after participating in shootaround ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 27.

However, Butler walked out of the building after being informed that he was being moved to the bench by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, resulting in a third, indefinite suspension from the team.

The six-time All-Star forward will now play alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in search of a championship. Perhaps the most intriguing factor of this trade is that Butler originally signaled to the Warriors that he is not interested in signing an extension. Ultimately, that proved not to be true, as Butler is now under contract with the Warriors for the next few seasons.

Golden State has long been searching for a superstar to pair with Curry. Before Thursday's trade deadline, they finally did so by acquiring Butler from Miami.

This is a developing story that will be updated.