Iowa football won't hire a new head coach for the first time in the 2000s decade. Even in a season that saw a botched upset attempt against Oregon. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is on board for a 28th season.

Ferentz, who took the job in 1999, revealed his intentions to return via Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register Wednesday.

“Kirk Ferentz, 70, confirms he’ll return to coach the Hawkeyes in 2026 (as expected) and added he doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon,” Leisitkow posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Ferentz even “has wife Mary’s blessing to keep going, feels great health wise and this is what he loves to do professionally.” Leisitkow adds.

Kirk Ferentz accolades with Iowa football

The Hawkeyes witnessed new accolades this season through Ferentz — including Kaden Wetjen breaking a punt return record on Nov. 22.

Ferentz, however, has collected multiple accolades through the years in Iowa City.

The head coach overcame going 4-19 his first two seasons to delivering multiple bowl runs. He's delivered 21 different postseason runs — featuring one Rose Bowl appearance.

That Pasadena trip came in 2015 when the Hawkeyes went 12-2 overall and ranked as high as No. 3 in the land. But they faced a Christian McCaffrey-led Stanford team that rolled to the 45-16 romp.

Ferentz already surpassed his legendary successor Hayden Fry as the school's winningest head coach. He's also the longest tenured ever on the campus. He's produced notable NFL talent as well — featuring star NFL tight end Sam LaPorta and San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle.

This 2025 Iowa team went 8-4 overall and will await its bowl fate later this month.