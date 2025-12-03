Things are moving quickly toward the Athletics' plan to relocate to Las Vegas by 2028, and anticipation is even higher now after a presentation. Recently, the 3D concept of the Athletics' Las Vegas stadium was on full display, according to Vegas sports reporter Nick Walters.

A 3D look at the Athletics' Vegas ballpark as the A's Ballpark Experience Center opens today at the UnCommons.

When the Athletics announced their move to Las Vegas, some were skeptical about everything. But the tide seems to be turning, and the team is inching closer to moving to Sin City. After spending many years in Oakland, owner John Fisher decided to move to Las Vegas. This, ironically, was the same move the Las Vegas Raiders made after spending many years in Oakland.

The proposed stadium construction has been underway for several months and has been a sight from the south side of the Strip. The Las Vegas stadium, and future home of the Athletics, is replacing the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, which was a staple of Sin City for years until its closure in April 2024. It is located across the street from the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, the MGM Hotel and Casino, and the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.

The planned roof design features five overlapping layers, making the stadium unique. Additionally, it will be a climate-controlled ballpark with an enclosed roof to keep out the searing Las Vegas heat. The outfield wall will feature a cable-net glass window facing the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard. Also, the stadium will have a massive 18,000-square-foot Jumbotron, which could be the largest in the league. The stadium will fit 33,000 people.

The Athletics are currently playing in Sacramento since departing Oakland. While they await the big move, the team hopes to become a contender by then. The future looks bright, especially after Nick Kurtz won the Rookie of the Year Award, as the A's get closer to moving into their new accommodations in Sin City.