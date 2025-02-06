It might be safe to say that Stephen A Smith isn't a fan of the Miami Heat acquiring Andrew Wiggins. After the Heat traded Jimmy Butler in a 3-team trade, Wiggins was one of the names included. He's moving from the Golden State Warriors, down to South Beach.

Either way, Smith isn't happy and explains more of his justification on First Take.

“[Andrew Wiggins] a guy that I think you could give away for a box of cookies half the time,” Smith said. “On far too many occasions, he is missing in action; he is MIA (missing in action), which is why it's appropriate that he's heading down to MIA, as in Miami.”

From a statistical perspective, Wiggins hasn't had his best season. He's averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, there's been a ton of fluctuation with the lineups. They've had his minutes reduced and increased, as well as his role. Plus, other players like Jonathan Kuminga are out and have hurt him.

Despite that, the Heat are known for their culture and can transform role players into stars. Even though Wiggins was a former No. 1 overall pick, he's taken a backseat with the Warriors. Now, he can be a part of the offensive game plan, as well as bringing defensive versatility.

Stephen A Smith doesn't believe Andrew Wiggins will mesh with Heat

After the trade took place on Wednesday, Wiggins hasn't played his first game yet with the Heat. However, both head coaches, Steve Kerr for Golden State, and Erik Spoelstra for Miami, are similar. Both understand how to coach star players but demand accountability from them.

From what Kerr spoke about, the Warriors coach reflected on how great of a player and human being Wiggins is. Those are things that can't be taught and are essential for a locker room. Despite Smith's comments, Wiggins leaves a memorable legacy in The Bay.

For starters, he was a major part of the 2022 Golden State championship. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he posted 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals with a +12 in the box score. The Boston Celtics had no answer for his athleticism, shooting, and defense. He consistently guarded Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, while making their lives difficult.

Even as Kerr mentioned, they didn't win the title that year without Wiggins. However, when one door closes, another opens. He'll have a chance to thrive with a gritty Heat team. They have some stars brewing like Tyler Herro and an established star in Bam Adebayo.

Either way, Wiggins can blossom can revert to that 2022 form with the Heat.