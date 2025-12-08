The Baltimore Ravens reached a breaking point in their season, falling to 6–7 after a 27–22 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The loss confirmed their first losing home record since 2015, currently at 3–5, and left them a full game behind Pittsburgh (7–6) in the AFC North with four weeks remaining in the 2025 season. The setback also dropped their playoff probability to 31%, according to ESPN Analytics.

Baltimore was undone by its own missed chances and a handful of controversial game-changing calls from the officials. The Ravens failed to convert consistently in the red zone, reaching it six times but scoring touchdowns on only two of those possessions. In the fourth quarter alone, Baltimore had three red-zone trips but came away with two field goals and a turnover on downs. Their offense has now gone six straight games without scoring at least 30 points.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of 35 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 43 rushing yards. His second-quarter interception directly preceded the Steelers building a 17–3 advantage. Wide receiver Zay Flowers had his best performance since Week 1, with eight receptions for 124–125 yards, while running back Derrick Henry recorded 25 carries for 94 yards.

Two replay reviews in the fourth quarter ended up being the turning points. With 2:47 remaining, the referees overturned Jackson’s apparent 13-yard go-ahead touchdown to Isaiah Likely because Joey Porter Jr. dislodged the ball before Likely completed a third step. Earlier, the officials reversed a Teddye Buchanan interception at the Steelers' 32-yard line to a catch by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, erasing a potential possession that would have given the Ravens the ball in scoring territory while trailing by five.

A second-quarter sequence only added to Baltimore’s frustration, in which a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call on Travis Jones for contacting the long snapper wiped out a Pittsburgh field goal and immediately preceded a 6-yard Kenneth Gainwell touchdown, turning what could have been a 13–3 deficit into a 17–3 hole for the Ravens.

The Steelers opened both halves with deep completions to DK Metcalf — first for 52–55 yards, then for 41 yards. Metcalf finished with seven catches for 148 yards (21.1 avg) on 12 targets, the most receiving yards by a Pittsburgh player in a game since 2023. Rodgers completed 22–23 of 34 passes for 284–294 yards, one touchdown, and added a rushing score.

Once 1–5, the Ravens clawed back with a five-game winning streak, but consecutive home losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers have erased their margin for error. Baltimore only has one home game left — Week 16 versus the New England Patriots — and it’s a must-win if they hope to set up a division-deciding matchup with Pittsburgh in Week 18.