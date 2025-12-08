The Miami Dolphins continued their late-season surge with a dominant 34-10 win over the New York Jets, improving to 6-7 and extending their winning streak to four games.

While the victory pushed the Jets (3-10) deeper into a lost season, it also highlighted the internal shift that has sparked Miami’s turnaround, a shift head coach Mike McDaniel openly detailed after the game.

McDaniel revealed that he has massively altered how he communicates with his team. In recent weeks, he has restructured meeting formats to make them more efficient and player-friendly.

“McDaniel said he adjusted team meeting times, length and content based on how players responded to changes. He also adjusted how long he talks at meetings, and challenged coaches to ‘get to the nuts and bolts’ in terms of relaying important info. Dolphins also doing fewer walkthroughs at practice,” ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques summarized on X, formerly Twitter.

The changes appear to be landing as Miami executed one of its most complete performances of the season on Sunday, even while dealing with adversity.

Star running back De’Von Achane exited with a rib injury after rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Yet the ground game didn’t slow down, thanks to Jaylen Wright, who stepped in and delivered career highs with 107 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Defensively, coordinator Anthony Weaver has matched McDaniel’s adjustments with improved game plans, helping Miami win despite trading key players and parting ways with its GM at midseason.

The Dolphins’ improved discipline and communication have been visible. Despite that, Miami’s playoff hopes remain slim; even winning out may not guarantee a berth.

Still, McDaniel’s recent changes have stabilized the locker room, restored energy, and also likely has strengthened his case to remain head coach under a new front office.