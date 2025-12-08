The Golden State Warriors didn’t let injuries slow them down, taking down the Chicago Bulls 123-91 at the United Center on Sunday.

Coming off the bench, Brandin Podziemski absolutely stole the show, scoring a game-high 21 points, grabbing eight rebounds, handing out seven assists, and adding two steals in 29 minutes. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, and became only the second Warrior in franchise history to record multiple career games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five made three-pointers in under 30 minutes, joining Stephen Curry, according to Polymarket Hoops.

From grabbing rebounds all over the place to dropping perfect passes on the break, Podziemski’s all-around game made a massive difference in Golden State’s blowout win. Supporting Podziemski, Quinten Post scored 19 points, tying his season-high with five three-pointers, and Jimmy Butler III, who returned from a knee injury, logged 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Thanks to the bench stepping up and balanced scoring, six Warriors hit double digits, with Pat Spencer dropping 12 points and maintaining a plus-30 differential.

The Dubs started strong, and they did Green so without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford on the floor. Buddy Hield and Post hit consecutive three-pointers in the opening minutes, driving an 11-2 run, and Golden State finished the first quarter with a 38-25 lead, their second-highest scoring opening frame of the season. The Warriors connected on 12-of-25 three-point attempts in the first half alone and entered halftime with a 60-46 advantage.

The third quarter saw Golden State widen its lead to 24 points, forcing Chicago into multiple timeouts. A late Bulls rally briefly brought the score to 87-79, but the Dubs answered back with a 24-5 run to start the fourth quarter, ultimately cruising to a 32-point victory. The Warriors owned the boards 51-38, held Chicago to just 36% shooting, and kept them to under 100 points for the third consecutive game this season.

Looking ahead, Curry will reportedly resume practice on Wednesday, returning from a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain, while Green and Horford may also be available for Friday’s home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.