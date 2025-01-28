Contrary to popular belief, not everything happening down in South Beach is about the wild standoff involving Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. On a more positive note, there is also the great season shooting guard Tyler Herro is having in the 2024-25 NBA campaign. In fact, the former Kentucky Wildcats star has joined former Miami superstar LeBron James in an elite franchise statistical club, according to StatMuse.

Tyler Herro this season:

24.1 PPG

5.6 RPG

5.4 APG

40.0 3P%

Joins LeBron as the only players in franchise history with 20/5/5 on 40+ 3P% in a season.

Joining the future Basketball Hall of Famer on any statistical group is already an accomplishment on its own for Herro, who is having his best season yet in the pros. While he's not enjoying as much usage as he had during the 2021-22 season when he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, he is posting career-highs in points, rebounds and assists. Additionally, Herro is shooting a career-best 40.0 percent from behind the arc and posting a 58.4 effective field goal percentage — another career-best for the 25-year-old Wisconsin native.

The constant absences of Butler have seemingly given Herro more responsibility, and he's responding to the challenge. Herro's current 2.2 Value Over Replacement Player is his highest in a season since he entered the league in 2019 as a first-round pick by the Heat.

Tyler Herro is having a strong season with the Heat

Herro has also been in a groove of late. Miami is on a two-game win streak, and during that stretch, Herro recorded a total of 55 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the field, 20 assists and nine rebounds. Given his strong play, there is good reason to believe that Herro could get an All-Star nod for the first time in his career.

Thanks to Herro's breakout season, the Heat are able to weather the off-the-court issues and stay competitive in the Eastern Conference where they are currently sixth in the standing with a 23-22 record. It will be a challenge for Herro to sustain his form the rest of the way, but there is no denying that Miami is going to continue giving him a significant role — with or without Butler on the floor.