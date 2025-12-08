The Miami Dolphins' season has long been over in the eyes of the public, but all they can do now is win out and hope for the best. Pulling off a miraculous finish or even just ending the campaign on a positive note can probably only be accomplished with a healthy De'Von Achane. The star running back exited Sunday's 34-10 drubbing of the New York Jets after suffering a rib injury, but there is good news to share. He does not have a fracture and is “highly motivated” to play next Monday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Achane made it clear to head coach Mike McDaniel that he could have pushed through if necessary. The scoreboard dictated a cautious approach, but perhaps Miami will have its dynamic playmaker for a Week 15 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will receive treatment and possibly some practice rest ahead of this AFC matchup.

Achane's value to the Dolphins is difficult to overstate, especially during a season rife with disappointment and adversity. Although he does not attract the national attention that Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs do, the 24-year-old has been one of the most exciting and productive offensive talents in the league.

He is averaging an elite 5.8 yards per carry, rushing for 1,126 yards and seven touchdowns through 13 games. Achane has also been a key pass-catching weapon for Tua Tagovailoa, recording 55 receptions for 383 yards and four TDs. The former third-round draft pick's excellence has been undeniable since he debuted with Miami in 2023. Injuries remain the biggest hindrance in his path to genuine stardom.

De'Von Achane has avoided major setbacks over the last two years, and the result has been a fantastic 2025-26 campaign. He is intent on maintaining his surging momentum when the Dolphins (6-7) collide with the Steelers (7-6) in Acrisure Stadium.